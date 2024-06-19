 Invest to upgrade rail infra : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘Bengal train tragedy’; the mishap throws the spotlight on persistent problems like human error, track defects, maintenance lapses and obsolete signalling systems. No human error should ever result in a loss of lives. The railway personnel must undergo proper training, and rigorous standards must be established to prevent such tragedies. It is not appropriate to lay the blame for the tragedy on junior employees. A thorough probe should be carried out so that accountability can be fixed at all levels. The government must prioritise investment in advanced technology to upgrade rail infrastructure and bring the safety mechanisms on a par with international standards.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Prioritise safety of passengers

The editorial ‘Bengal train tragedy’ has rightly argued that taking steps to prevent train mishaps should be the top priority of the Railways. Passenger safety must take precedence over the glitz and glamour of modern and ultra-fast trains. The huge funds being set aside by the government for grand rail projects should instead go towards putting in place mechanisms like Kavach, the train collision avoidance system, to avert another rail disaster. A human error or deficiency in safety mechanisms must not claim more lives.

Suresh Dhiman, Jagadhri

Mitigate anthropogenic factors

With reference to the editorial ‘Nature of things’; north India has been reeling under a scorching heatwave for months now. The contribution of man-made factors like deforestation and concretisation to climate change and its repercussions cannot be denied. While the groundwater level is depleting, the temperature is shooting up. It is high time that the authorities concerned stepped in to address the issue. Planting more trees and announcing lockdown restrictions in the summer are necessary to check air pollution, which is a factor responsible for global warming.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

India must tread carefully

India’s remarkable economic ascent after liberalisation has positioned it as a global powerhouse, necessitating robust regional alliances for sustained security and growth. But the spectre of China’s expansionism looms, compelling India to fortify its frontiers and foster ties with Gulf nations. Strategic initiatives like the Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor underscore India’s commitment to regional stability and connectivity despite Pakistan’s obstructionist stance. Meanwhile, the American media’s criticism of what it sees as the curtailment of free speech in India strains India-US ties. India must navigate these geopolitical currents with astute diplomacy and unyielding resolve to safeguard its interests and uphold its sovereignty.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Rahul’s big comeback

Apropos of the report ‘Priyanka settles for Wayanad seat for maiden poll plunge’; even Rahul Gandhi’s worst detractors must concede that he has managed to rise like a phoenix from Raebareli. Having chosen to retain the UP seat, he reckons that a welcome tailwind that the Opposition alliance could generate in the state would produce a greater electoral thrust for his party down the line. Priyanka’s decision to contest the Wayanad seat vacated by Rahul, may spark a row about dynastic politics — a phenomenon that is prevalent across party lines. But after a decade that saw the ruling dispensation at the Centre take radical decisions, dynastic politics may once again find favour with the public.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai

Tide over the water crisis

Many parts of India have been grappling with a shortage of water. It is high time that the matter be taken seriously. Wasteful use of water can prove fatal for many. The scarcity of water has been aggravated to the extent that residents in some areas are craving a single drop of it. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that a scarcity of water could prove destructive for the entire biosphere. Punjab is one of the states that have faced the problem. Crop diversification can help ease the crisis.

Davinder Pal Chand, Gurdaspur

