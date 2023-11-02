 iPhone hacking alert : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘iPhone alert’; hacking of profiles on social media sites, such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, is a common phenomenon. However, the hacking of iPhones, especially those belonging to Opposition leaders and journalists, is a shocking revelation. There is no doubt that malicious players are at work. The safety of personal information should be a top priority for any service provider. It has not been made clear by Apple Inc which state would have any interest in acquiring such information. Nonetheless, this is entirely unacceptable, and immediate measures should be implemented to prevent such breaches.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Selective remembrance

Refer to ‘Politics of appeasement biggest hindrance to growth’; Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on October 31. However, the BJP leadership did not pay homage to Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on the same day in 1984. On the other hand, Congress leaders paid tributes to Indira, but did not do the same for Patel. This selective remembrance of our great leaders highlights the parochial or short-sighted vision of the entire Indian political class. What kind of contribution can one expect from leaders with such a blinkered perspective?

RN Malik, Gurugram

Landmark accomplishment

Apropos of ‘Keep science above partisan politics’; there is no denying the fact that scientific achievements should not be politicised or used for personal glorification. However, we can also view this issue from another perspective. The country’s achievements are typically attributed to both the scientists and the political leadership. The PM represents the entire nation. Our PM articulates these sentiments every time the country achieves a significant milestone. We have also acknowledged the contribution of our previous PMs for the remarkable progress made in various fields such as science, technology, space and agriculture.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Lack of concrete policies

Apropos of ‘Prioritise job creation’ and ‘On the right track’; undoubtedly, Haryana has made significant progress since its inception. Successive governments led by various political parties have played a pivotal role in establishing Haryana as a leader in various fields. However, the glaring reality is that Haryana is grappling with unemployment. Educated youths are struggling to find jobs. There seems to be a lack of concrete policies to create substantial employment opportunities for the state’s young residents.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Unemployment pressing issue

The two articles on Haryana’s remarkable journey as a small state since its establishment on November 1, 1966, were well-crafted and informative. In its early days, only dust storms swept across this historical land. However, the industrious farmers of Haryana transformed it into a prosperous state. Dedicated employees of various departments, including roadways, electricity, education and health, have significantly improved the quality of life. The state’s talented athletes have brought laurels to the nation by winning medals in various national and international events. Nevertheless, we must acknowledge that unemployment is a pressing issue for the youth of Haryana.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Canadian reforms positive step

Refer to ‘Visa crackdown’; the Canadian reforms represent a positive step forward, but the concerns of students are of paramount importance, especially given the substantial increase in the number of students pursuing studies in the Maple Country. These reforms aim to establish and uphold standards that align with the essence and purpose of education. They play a role in helping our younger generation become more resourceful. However, ensuring cooperation of foreign governments and accountability of immigration consultants requires comprehensive and effective management, along with a strong administrative approach.

Shubham, Jammu

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

