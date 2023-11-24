Israel-Hamas truce

Apropos of ‘Welcome truce’; the peace-loving people of the world have hailed the four-day truce between Hamas and Israel. The dynamic efforts of Qatar, with a significant role played by the CIA and Mossad chiefs, along with Egypt, have brought a wave of respite and joy to the Arab world and West Asia. Under international pressure and growing domestic support for the families of the hostages, wisdom dawned upon Benjamin Netanyahu, leading to a shift in his hard stance in favour of the truce. Israel’s proposal to extend the truce by an extra day for every additional release of 10 hostages holds the potential to prolong the ceasefire or even bring an end to the war.

Balwinder Singh, Jalandhar

Business rivalry

Apropos of ‘False drug claims’; while the allopathy system relies on modern scientific findings and rigorous trials, ayurveda has prevailed since ancient times and earned public trust over the centuries. People choose their preferred medical systems based on personal trust, yet fraudulent claims exploiting sentimental faith are inhumane. The current situation appears more like a business rivalry for commercial gains rather than an ‘allopathy vs ayurveda’ debate.

KK Sood, Nangal

Deceiving public

Refer to ‘False drug claims’; it highlights how individuals, including self-proclaimed yoga gurus, are deceiving the public with exaggerated assertions about their ayurvedic medicines. Besides Ramdev, many other acharyas feature prominently on various TV channels, promoting medical products with false claims and vehemently criticising the allopathy system. These individuals have established branches across the country, raising concerns about the potential risks they pose to people’s lives.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Adopt new ways to curb farm fires

Currently, there is no effective policy to incentivise farmers against burning crop residues. To address this, the state government should establish clusters at the block level to promptly collect paddy residue from farmers’ land after harvesting. A recorded weight should determine compensatory amounts. Simultaneously, the Centre should set up stockyards and ethanol plants at strategic locations for disposal. Once under government custody, the stock can be utilised efficiently, pyrolised as needed, and compressed or composed into pits if in excess. This approach ensures that farmers have no opportunity to set the fields afire before sowing wheat. Still, if any farm fires are observed, the culprits should be prohibited from sowing paddy for the next two seasons.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Reduce fossil fuel dependence

Apropos of ‘Net-zero emission goals are largely unattainable’; the article is timely and provides a factual assessment of the current situation. The ruling dispensation in our country appears to be in a state of confusion, especially regarding the allocation of mines. This uncertainty has provided ample opportunities for those who are known for expediting the exploitation of resources. The government’s efforts to promote alternative energy sources seem sluggish, possibly to favour a specific investor and create a monopoly in the field. A more effective approach would involve opening the field to various investors, encouraging competition and providing incentives. This could accelerate the transition to non-conventional energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Cricket overkill

Days after the ODI World Cup got over, the India-Australia T20 series has begun. The question arises: why have we turned cricket into a year-round phenomenon? This abundance of cricket, while generating substantial revenue for the BCCI and immense wealth for cricketers, risks overshadowing other sports. The financial allure of cricket, with its glamour and fame, may divert the attention of our youth from other sports. This imbalance in exposure and financial incentives could contribute to a lack of interest in alternative sporting disciplines. As a consequence, the paucity of medals won by our country at the Olympics and other international competitions might persist.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Hamas #Israel #Qatar