Jathedar crosses line

Apropos of ‘Takht chief triggers “arm yourself” controversy’, it is shocking that the Akal Takht Jathedar has asked Sikhs to possess licensed weapons. People of Punjab expect the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread the message of peace and brotherhood, instead of glorifying weapons. Is he aware that his ill-advised suggestion can prompt other communities also to amass weapons? Punjab has already witnessed very dark times in the past in which thousands of lives were lost. Now, when peace and communal harmony is prevailing in the state, such statements should not be issued.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Borewell tragedy

Refer to ‘No lessons learnt from 2019 incident’; the borewell tragedy in which a six-year-old child lost his life has come as a shock. The government failed to set up a nodal authority to monitor borewells being dug up in the state at an exponential speed, three years after the Sangrur incident claimed the life of a kid. There is no record of the borewells after the government’s Tandrust Punjab mission plugged over 2,000 borewells. The government must prevent the recurrence of such macabre incidents due to human negligence by awarding the strictest punishment to those guilty of non-compliance with government orders.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Fuel taxes

Refer to ‘Tussle over fuel taxes’; requests to reduce Central duties on fuel had fallen on deaf ears for quite some time now. By slashing excise duty to some extent, the Centre has shown that it is not completely blind to the sufferings of ordinary people. However, many states have been affected by the goods and services tax regime and, thus, cannot cut down on value-added taxes on fuel. The Centre should share collections under the GST and other such cess with the states. This could bring down the fuel prices further.

SS Paul, Nadia

Interest rate hike

Refer to ‘RBI Governor hints at another interest rate hike’; it does not come as a surprise. While the bank could be aiming to bring down inflation, initiating such steps can’t be of any use in controlling food inflation. The RBI can regulate the credit facilities of the banks but does not have any powers to ‘rein in’ the nation’s private lenders. The RBI and government’s coordinated action to cool down inflation may have limited impact only.

Vinayak G, by mail

Struggles of Bahawalpuris

I was impressed with the stories of the Bahawalpuri community at the time of the Partition (‘Bahawalpur to Rajpura’, The Sunday Tribune). I also belong to this community, and have heard painful stories from my parents when they migrated from Bahawalpur. After reaching Hindumalkot by train, they spent two-three years in refugee camps at Hindumalkot, Malout, Kurukshetra and were finally rehabilitated in Shamdu camp — my birthplace. They were allocated agricultural land in lieu of their properties in Pakistan. This community has unique characteristics — their language, food, culture, customs and traditions. Sadly, it is losing its identity, language, customs and traditions in the glare and glitter of modern society. I wish we could keep our language, customs and traditions alive, as the community in Pakistan has done.

Dwarka Dass, Chandigarh

Pollution check

In Punjab, Ludhiana city is a hub of industries. Population growth, old vehicles, autorickshaw exhaust fumes, burning of crop residue, industries having licence in congested areas, all factors are responsible for pollution. The government has failed to check this. No action is taken against violators. Already trees have been cut to widen roads. Because of pollution, many people are asthmatic. If stern action is not possible, the only solution is to plant maximum trees by the government to save human health.

RANJIT SINGH JUNEJA, Ludhiana

Skill university

It was announced in March that Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University will be set up in Punjab to provide job-related skills and employment for youth. Immediate steps can be taken to establish this university in Patiala, where the whole infrastructure can be readily made available by the government by shifting the newly set up Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University to Jalandhar. The prestigious NIS and Government Sports College already exist and there is no need for a new sports university in Patiala.

NARINDER SINGH, Patiala

