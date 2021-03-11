Jathedar crosses line

Apropos of ‘Takht chief triggers “arm yourself” controversy’, it is shocking that the Akal Takht Jathedar has asked Sikhs to possess licensed weapons. People of Punjab expect the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs to spread the message of peace and brotherhood, instead of glorifying weapons. Is he aware that his ill-advised suggestion can prompt other communities also to amass weapons? Punjab has already witnessed very dark times in the past in which thousands of lives were lost. Now, when peace and communal harmony is prevailing in the state, such statements should not be issued.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Borewell tragedy

Refer to ‘No lessons learnt from 2019 incident’; the borewell tragedy in which a six-year-old child lost his life has come as a shock. The government failed to set up a nodal authority to monitor borewells being dug up in the state at an exponential speed, three years after the Sangrur incident claimed the life of a kid. There is no record of the borewells after the government’s Tandrust Punjab mission plugged over 2,000 borewells. The government must prevent the recurrence of such macabre incidents due to human negligence by awarding the strictest punishment to those guilty of non-compliance with government orders.

RAMESH K DHIMAN, Chandigarh

Fuel taxes

Refer to ‘Tussle over fuel taxes’; requests to reduce Central duties on fuel had fallen on deaf ears for quite some time now. By slashing excise duty to some extent, the Centre has shown that it is not completely blind to the sufferings of ordinary people. However, many states have been affected by the goods and services tax regime and, thus, cannot cut down on value-added taxes on fuel. The Centre should share collections under the GST and other such cess with the states. This could bring down the fuel prices further.

SS Paul, Nadia

Interest rate hike

Refer to ‘RBI Governor hints at another interest rate hike’; it does not come as a surprise. While the bank could be aiming to bring down inflation, initiating such steps can’t be of any use in controlling food inflation. The RBI can regulate the credit facilities of the banks but does not have any powers to ‘rein in’ the nation’s private lenders. The RBI and government’s coordinated action to cool down inflation may have limited impact only.

Vinayak G, by mail

Struggles of Bahawalpuris

I was impressed with the stories of the Bahawalpuri community at the time of the Partition (‘Bahawalpur to Rajpura’, The Sunday Tribune). I also belong to this community, and have heard painful stories from my parents when they migrated from Bahawalpur. After reaching Hindumalkot by train, they spent two-three years in refugee camps at Hindumalkot, Malout, Kurukshetra and were finally rehabilitated in Shamdu camp — my birthplace. They were allocated agricultural land in lieu of their properties in Pakistan. This community has unique characteristics — their language, food, culture, customs and traditions. Sadly, it is losing its identity, language, customs and traditions in the glare and glitter of modern society. I wish we could keep our language, customs and traditions alive, as the community in Pakistan has done.

Dwarka Dass, Chandigarh

Pollution check

In Punjab, Ludhiana city is a hub of industries. Population growth, old vehicles, autorickshaw exhaust fumes, burning of crop residue, industries having licence in congested areas, all factors are responsible for pollution. The government has failed to check this. No action is taken against violators. Already trees have been cut to widen roads. Because of pollution, many people are asthmatic. If stern action is not possible, the only solution is to plant maximum trees by the government to save human health.

RANJIT SINGH JUNEJA, Ludhiana

Skill university

It was announced in March that Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University will be set up in Punjab to provide job-related skills and employment for youth. Immediate steps can be taken to establish this university in Patiala, where the whole infrastructure can be readily made available by the government by shifting the newly set up Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University to Jalandhar. The prestigious NIS and Government Sports College already exist and there is no need for a new sports university in Patiala.

NARINDER SINGH, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Vijay Singla sacked as Punjab health minister over corruption charges, sent to police remand till May 27

2
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide near Pandoh

5
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi forms 2024 general election task force; names Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma among her advisers

7
Nation

India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force

8
Nation

Police register FIR after video of minor Kerala boy raising slogans at PFI rally goes viral

9
Entertainment

Haryanvi singer missing since May 11 found buried near roadside in Meham

10
Diaspora

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers 'concerned' as video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

From Amritsar to Cannes...
Amritsar

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Top News

Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested

Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...

‘Audio clip’ of ~5 lakh deal did the duo in

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo

Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

Militants kill cop, injure daughter in Srinagar

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Fake birth certificates: 3 held in Amritsar

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Min

Breakthrough in gold robbery case, two held

6 years on, civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids are a changed lot

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Major robbery at house cracked in Ludhiana, three nabbed

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

AAP leader, two civic body employees booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Five held for forcibly taking away SUV from policeman in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

PUTA representatives meet Punjab Finance Minister, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest