  Letters
  Joint efforts to check food wastage

Joint efforts to check food wastage



Apropos of the editorial ‘Food wastage’; although the problem of food wastage is a global crisis, there is no doubt that it is very pronounced in India. The fact that one-third of all food in India is wasted or spoiled before consumption and that 19 per cent of the food in the world gets wasted paint a bleak picture of food management in India and the world. India’s ranking on the Global Hunger Index — 111 out of 125 countries — is disappointing. Nobody should go to bed on an empty stomach. A comprehensive strategy encompassing policy measures, public awareness campaigns and community initiatives can help mitigate the problem. Collaborative efforts between government agencies, NGOs and private enterprises can contribute to minimising the wastage of food.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Restoration of normalcy in J&K

With reference to the editorial ‘Hope for J&K’; every initiative for the return of normalcy in the UT is a welcome decision but should be taken with the utmost caution, considering the long history of instability in the region. The willingness to consider revoking the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the plan to leave law and order duties solely to the Jammu and Kashmir Police should not lose sight of the upcoming elections. It will be in the best interests of UT residents if the status quo is maintained until polls are held in the state.

Krishan Bhatia, by mail

Investigate Ansari’s death

Refer to the report ‘Jailed gangster Ansari dies of cardiac arrest’; the death of Mukhtar Ansari, a dreaded gangster-politician, needs to be thoroughly probed amid allegations of slow poisoning in prison. His career in politics brought into focus the unholy nexus between criminals, mafias and politicians. His rise from the underworld to the political arena wouldn’t have been possible without some kind of patronage. Political parties of every hue use such anti-social elements to browbeat their opponents. It is imperative that the new generation is taught to shun the world of crime.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Stay out of India’s business

India must take a firm stand against interference in its internal matters by other nations. The recent remarks by Germany and the US on the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are unwarranted. Such unmerited criticism must not be tolerated. Other nations should not go on preaching democratic principles and values to target New Delhi. India is a sovereign nation, and it should not let any other country lecture it on domestic affairs. It does not matter if Kejriwal’s arrest is justified or politically motivated; Berlin and Washington have no business commenting on it.

Pratibha Sharma, Chandigarh

Kejriwal’s arrest raises doubts

With reference to the news report ‘Kejri to stay CM, HC junks plea for ouster’; getting a democratically elected leader arrested with the intention of his ouster on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections is a politically motivated step. It can lead to a constitutional catastrophe. The electorate must never forgive the ruling BJP for depriving its opponents of a fair chance in the General Election. The Delhi High Court is right to dismiss the PIL seeking Kejriwal’s removal from the post of CM following his arrest in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam.

Jagdish Chander, Jalandhar

Food scarcity in Gaza

The world needs to wake up to the great human suffering caused by the scarcity of food in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war. There are long queues of trucks laden with food near the Gaza border. It is time for India to use its good relations with Israel to prevail upon the latter to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the region so that more people do not starve to death. The negotiations for peace and the release of hostages can go on, but relief for innocent civilians should not wait.

Hari Krishan Chaudhary, Mohali

