Judicial autonomy

The stance of the CJI vis-a-vis the law minister and the government’s wish to prevail upon the Collegium is praiseworthy (‘Allow it to reign Supreme’). It amounts to being brazen if any effort is made to undermine the independence granted to the agencies under constitutional provisions. Majority in Parliament doesn’t entitle the government to be inattentive and in a mode of rejection to the arguments put forth by equally important, responsible and intelligent people. If any change in the legal system is required, it has to be done in accordance with the constitutional provisions. The Constitution is supreme, and not even Parliament or majoritarianism, which poses a serious threat to democratic values.

Chaman Arora, Ferozepur City

Age limit for leaders

Apropos of ‘Wheelchair-bound Manmohan gets last row’; it is disheartening to know that the former PM is in a wheelchair. However, the question is, why legislators are appointed or elected despite their physical disability and age, whereas other professions have age limit, medical standards etc. to be complied with? Then these legislators will remain absent for most of the sessions. They also get pension and other benefits. There should be a fixed retirement age for all legislators, like in other professions.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Hazardous cleaning

Refer to ‘Mechanical cleaning’; The Tribune has been covering this issue and stressing upon solutions to replace manual scavenging and cleaning of sewers and septic tanks that often leads to the death of workers. At last, the Budget has brought hope that technology will be utilised for hazardous cleaning to save lives of those engaged in such service.

Raghbir Singh, Mohali

MC apathy

Apropos of ‘Mechanical cleaning’; the shameful practice of cleaning waste by hand and descending into sewers is going on due to the apathy of the municipal authorities, local governments and contractors who prefer cheap labour. The state needs to initiate follow-up mechanisms and must ensure that downtrodden communities are saved from this generational cycle of exploitation.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Tax discrimination

Refer to ‘Tax exemption limit on leave encashment up from Rs 3 lakh to 25 lakh’; the Rs 3-lakh limit had been since 1997. Government employees enjoyed limitless exemption in last 25 years on this cause. In spite of several letters to the authorities from aggrieved non-government retirees; they have had to suffer and each paid lakhs extra in income tax on leave encashment amounts. It is not understood why there is discrimination in tax matters for government and non-government employees.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Large-scale fraud

Reference to ‘RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group’; investors have not forgotten the days of stock exchange fraud by Harshad Mehta in 1992. How do government banks give huge amount of loans to companies without verifying facts and viability? It is very difficult for a common man to take a loan of a few lakhs from banks but thousands of crores are given to companies without any guarantee. Every year, NPAs of such shell/ghost companies are increasing and getting waived. The losers are small-time investors. Why are the banks using depositors’ money on such companies without proper analysis? Provisions of fraud must be initiated against such companies and their owners, along with bank officials, to save investors and banks.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Mind-boggling growth

Refer to the Hindenburg Research report about the Adani Group, alleging brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud over decades; the phenomenal growth of this business house, with a finger in diverse pies, is just mind-boggling. The fact is that this entity is highly leveraged, exposing lenders to enormous risk. The report is a wake-up call for the regulatory authorities like the RBI, SEBI and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). Forensic audit of the group’s business entities must be undertaken in the larger interest of the stakeholders. The findings should be made public.

BAKHSHI GURPRIT SINGH, JALANDHAR

Police’s roti bank

Reference to ‘Roti bank set up at Ambala Police Lines’; under this scheme, chapatis brought by police officials will be served to the poor at hospitals and slums. This is a laudable initiative by the Haryana Police. The police should draw a policy framework on the lines of corporate social responsibility. Community projects developed by the police will help them connect with the public. The community must be involved in the planning and implementation of welfare projects.

Gaurav Kochhar, Yamunanagar

