Refer to ‘Oppn forges INDIA to take on NDA’; the decision of Opposition leaders to join hands is a politically sound step in a democratic system to challenge the ruling dispensation in 2024. A strong Opposition provides checks and balances on the ruling party’s actions and policies. However, we need an apolitical organisation with a pan-India presence that educates people about judicious voting. People should be made aware that divisive politics of hate is their biggest enemy. Politics that increases dependence on the rulers should be rejected. Citizens must awaken to the fact that their elected representatives have the responsibility to recognise and uphold their fundamental rights.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Combat drug trafficking

Refer to ‘War on drugs’; apart from international cartels, many local peddlers are engaged in the evil trade of drugs. They are protected by big financiers, corrupt politicians and police officials. A large number of youth are addicted to drugs; they resort to crime if they are unable to get their daily dose. Some even lose their lives after overdosing on drugs. Pakistan sends drones to drop drugs in Punjab, whereas Afghanistan sends narcotics through the sea route. To combat drug trafficking effectively, the authorities must be vigilant and proactive in monitoring all possible ways of sending drugs. Irrespective of their political connections, the guilty must face stringent punishment.

Subhash Vaid, new delhi

Choose universities carefully

Refer to ‘Rip-off degrees’; UK PM Rishi Sunak’s plan to crack down on institutes offering low-value degrees is a right step. The move will protect students from falling victim to unscrupulous institutions that provide substandard education and degrees of little or no value in the job market. Sustaining the quality of education is essential for maintaining the integrity of the academic system. It’s essential for students to recognise that not all institutes in the UK have the same reputation or academic standing as world-renowned universities like Oxford and Cambridge.

CS Mann, Una

High-quality education

Apropos of ‘Rip-off degrees’; the UK PM’s decision to bring about a rejig in higher education to address the issue of ‘poor quality’ degrees is laudable. Ensuring the quality of higher education programmes is vital for the students. Focused education equips students with the knowledge, skills and competencies to excel in their chosen fields. Well-prepared graduates are more likely to succeed in their careers and contribute positively to society. Limiting courses with high dropout rates or low employment outcomes ensures that educational institutions maintain high standards and concentrate on programmes that deliver positive results for students.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Control inflation

In the wake of a rise in tomato prices, which have exceeded the prices of petrol and diesel, several states have announced measures to ease the burden on the common man. Tomatoes are being sold through retail outlets at discounted prices (Rs 80-90 per kg). However, middle-class people can’t afford tomatoes even at this rate. The government should make efforts to control inflation and do something to bring down the prices of tomatoes and other household items. High inflation erodes the purchasing power of citizens, leading to financial strain.

G Champa, Patna

Death of cheetahs

The death of eight cheetahs in Kuno National Park raises questions about the intercontinental migration programme and the research conducted by the authorities concerned. It is essential for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of the cheetahs and take corrective measures. Adequate monitoring of the health of the reintroduced cheetahs is vital to identify and address health issues that could have led to the deaths. Learning from this experience can help improve future reintroduction efforts. Involving local communities, conservation organisations and experts in the decision-making process can enhance the chances of success.

Vikramaditya Singh Panwar, Ujjain

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

