Navjot Singh Sidhu was earlier let off by the apex court with a nominal fine, which was a manifestly inadequate sentence. Such a punishment fails to produce a deterrent effect on society. The Supreme Court has now rightly observed in this case that ‘punishment to be awarded for a crime must not be irrelevant, but it should conform to and be consistent with the atrocity and brutality with which the crime has been perpetrated’. Though justice has been meted out after an abnormal delay, and appears to be inadequate in quantum of punishment, it will serve the purpose of justice in principle.

Brij Bhushan Mittal, Chandigarh

Travesty of justice

Awarding one-year imprisonment to Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 34-year-old road rage case seems strange. The earlier sentence of fine was also issued by the Supreme Court and not by any lower court that it needed review. Now, he has to serve the sentence at the age of 58, for a crime committed at the age of 25. This is travesty of law.

IPS Anand, Gurugram

Long wait

Refer to ‘SC awards one-year RI to Sidhu in ’88 road rage case’; 34 years is a long time to decide a simple case. Was the judiciary waiting for Sidhu to get off prestigious public posts to prosecute him?

MPS Chadha, Mohali

Unfair to elderly

The judiciary took 34 years to give a mild punishment to a VIP, Navjot Sidhu. Fighting case for three decades in courts has been a real punishment to the victim’s dependents. Crores of cases are pending and over 1,000 senior citizens die daily with pending cases in Indian courts. Also, there is no provision for social welfare old-age pension. As a whole, elders are not treated well by all in India. That is why they die at least 20 years earlier than their counterparts in other countries.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Go after culprits

It appears that the SIT is investigating who have benefited from the paper leak, instead of who leaked the paper? (‘Himachal constable exam scam: Man, son arrested for buying question paper’). Any layman can understand that the paper was leaked by someone in the police department itself, among those who were entrusted to discharge this responsibility in a confidential manner. Instead of preparing a list of candidates who had secured above 65% and assessing their ability to secure such score, the SIT should have seized mobile phones, call details and details of bank transactions etc of their own staff (and their family members) who were dealing with the matter. The government has done well to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

SK prashar, Una

Raw deal

Apropos of ‘Jakhar joins BJP, likely to get key role in Punjab’, Jakhar rightly blamed the Congress for trying to divide Punjab on the lines of caste, community and religion. His family had fought valiantly for the Congress through thick and thin. But he was feeling suffocated as the party was bent on promoting turncoats at the cost of loyal veterans. The democratic setup was being relegated to the background to satisfy the evil designs of some youngsters, which were detrimental to the party.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Devastation by war

A war is always devastating and horrific and no country wins (‘Russia and Ukraine must talk, say BRICS ministers’). The end is followed by a few survivors and colossal destruction. While Africa hasn’t yet completely recovered from the socio-economic upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine war has posed another gigantic threat to global economy and the financial state of so many countries. The war has impacted food security in Africa and disrupted India’s edible oil market. Wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine constitute approximately a quarter of the world’s total wheat exports.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Mockery of assassination

Perarivalan’s has been released under Article 142 after 31 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, though he, along with six other accomplices, was given the death sentence. The CM, MK Stalin, is seen hugging the murderer of the former PM. The assassin’s mother was celebrating his release amid resistance from the Tamil Nadu Governor. Are these politicians not making a mockery of the assassination of a former head of the biggest democracy in the world, and the dignity of the Constitution by the salutation of a murderer?

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

