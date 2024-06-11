Kangana is overreacting

Apropos of the editorial ‘Kangana slapgate’; the CISF constable slapped newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over some abhorrent remarks previously made by her on the farmers’ stir. Violence by someone in uniform to make a political statement is reprehensible. It is unfortunate that certain farm outfits have thrown their weight behind the erring CISF staffer. However, what Kulwinder did cannot be called an act of terror. Soon after the episode, Kangana took to social media and voiced concerns about what she described as a “rise in terror and violence” in Punjab. She is clearly overreacting and wrongly describing a case of physical assault on her as a terror attack, which is condemnable.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Don’t celebrate violence

Apropos of ‘Kangana slapgate’; PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. In 2011, Salman Taseer, then the Governor of Pakistan’s Punjab, was assassinated by his own security detail. These assassinations were condemned worldwide. But unfortunately, some sections of society are celebrating the attack on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. The attack on her came just days after the son of one of Indira Gandhi’s assassins won the Lok Sabha election from Faridkot, meaning that he has been made out to be a hero. The assault on Kangana was not just about her. It smacks of the mentality of anti-social elements who don’t want to live in peace and harmony.

Subhash Chandra Chhabra, by mail

Coarsening of public discourse

With reference to ‘Use of violence to vent anger condemnable’; I wholeheartedly agree with the writer’s take on the issue. Besides, the author has rightly emphasised as an Indian, Sikh and Punjabi that there is no contradiction between any of the three identities. But the fact that a member of a minority community has to even say it while making a valid argument is a sad commentary on the state of public discourse in the country. There is no doubt that the CISF staffer was at fault, which reflects poorly on the federal police organisation and raises questions about the kind of training that officials are undergoing. However, our leaders too need to be responsible, abide by the rules and lead by example.

Rupinder Singh Brar, by mail

Political instability is looming

India is a country rich in diversity — be it religion, region, caste or language. The Lok Sabha election results are telling. The BJP lost in states where it had strongholds and bagged seats in those where it was not expected to have a good showing. The factor of anti-incumbency was at play only in some states. The Hindutva ideology failed to impress the voters, and the ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan backfired by sparking concerns about the possibility of the NDA altering the Constitution if it got an absolute majority. It remains to be seen if the NDA coalition or the INDIA bloc will stay intact. The country should brace itself for a period of political instability.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

Modi must lead by example

Refer to the report ‘Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers’; Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an important point in his address. It is commendable that he urged his ministers to be humble, work for the people and live up to their expectations. But as a leader, he must walk the talk and set an example. This time, unlike his previous two terms, he is at the helm of a coalition government. The dip in the BJP’s tally this time should be seen as a warning to the PM and his party and prompt them to go for course correction.

Bal Govind, Noida

Remembering Ramoji Rao

Ramoji Rao, the renowned chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of the Ramoji Film City, passed away recently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute to the media baron, rightly praised Rao as a visionary who had revolutionised the Indian media. There is no doubt that he made a rich contribution to the field of journalism and left an indelible mark on the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment industries.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

