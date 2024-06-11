 Kangana is overreacting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Kangana is overreacting



Apropos of the editorial ‘Kangana slapgate’; the CISF constable slapped newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over some abhorrent remarks previously made by her on the farmers’ stir. Violence by someone in uniform to make a political statement is reprehensible. It is unfortunate that certain farm outfits have thrown their weight behind the erring CISF staffer. However, what Kulwinder did cannot be called an act of terror. Soon after the episode, Kangana took to social media and voiced concerns about what she described as a “rise in terror and violence” in Punjab. She is clearly overreacting and wrongly describing a case of physical assault on her as a terror attack, which is condemnable.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Don’t celebrate violence

Apropos of ‘Kangana slapgate’; PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. In 2011, Salman Taseer, then the Governor of Pakistan’s Punjab, was assassinated by his own security detail. These assassinations were condemned worldwide. But unfortunately, some sections of society are celebrating the attack on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. The attack on her came just days after the son of one of Indira Gandhi’s assassins won the Lok Sabha election from Faridkot, meaning that he has been made out to be a hero. The assault on Kangana was not just about her. It smacks of the mentality of anti-social elements who don’t want to live in peace and harmony.

Subhash Chandra Chhabra, by mail

Coarsening of public discourse

With reference to ‘Use of violence to vent anger condemnable’; I wholeheartedly agree with the writer’s take on the issue. Besides, the author has rightly emphasised as an Indian, Sikh and Punjabi that there is no contradiction between any of the three identities. But the fact that a member of a minority community has to even say it while making a valid argument is a sad commentary on the state of public discourse in the country. There is no doubt that the CISF staffer was at fault, which reflects poorly on the federal police organisation and raises questions about the kind of training that officials are undergoing. However, our leaders too need to be responsible, abide by the rules and lead by example.

Rupinder Singh Brar, by mail

Political instability is looming

India is a country rich in diversity — be it religion, region, caste or language. The Lok Sabha election results are telling. The BJP lost in states where it had strongholds and bagged seats in those where it was not expected to have a good showing. The factor of anti-incumbency was at play only in some states. The Hindutva ideology failed to impress the voters, and the ‘Abki baar 400 paar’ slogan backfired by sparking concerns about the possibility of the NDA altering the Constitution if it got an absolute majority. It remains to be seen if the NDA coalition or the INDIA bloc will stay intact. The country should brace itself for a period of political instability.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

Modi must lead by example

Refer to the report ‘Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers’; Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an important point in his address. It is commendable that he urged his ministers to be humble, work for the people and live up to their expectations. But as a leader, he must walk the talk and set an example. This time, unlike his previous two terms, he is at the helm of a coalition government. The dip in the BJP’s tally this time should be seen as a warning to the PM and his party and prompt them to go for course correction.

Bal Govind, Noida

Remembering Ramoji Rao

Ramoji Rao, the renowned chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of the Ramoji Film City, passed away recently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute to the media baron, rightly praised Rao as a visionary who had revolutionised the Indian media. There is no doubt that he made a rich contribution to the field of journalism and left an indelible mark on the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment industries.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

5
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

6
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma after win over Pakistan

9
India

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

10
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

People’s PMO, not mine: Modi

People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

Opposition may field South MP for LS Speaker’s position

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

PM signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest