Khalistan row

Apropos of ‘The made-in-Canada Khalistan fracas’ (Nous Indica); the description of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau — ‘He was playing the knave’s role assigned to him by the Five Eyes’ — has hit the nail on the head. Those who are trying to push India to the wall should be aware that in the realm of geopolitics, unexpected and potentially drastic events can happen. Don’t they fear the possibility of a close alliance or partnership between Iran, Russia, India and China? If it were to happen, it would pose significant challenges or threats to the interests or objectives of the Five Eyes.

GS Anand, Panchkula

Will affect students, migrants

The deteriorating relations between India and Canada can have serious repercussions for the students and migrants from India who are living in the Maple Country (Nous Indica). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted unilaterally, citing the principle of the rule of law. Punjabi families make huge sacrifices, such as selling their properties, to send their children abroad for higher studies. However, the youth live in unsafe conditions and work as labourers there. Both countries should work towards resolving diplomatic issues through dialogue to minimise adverse effects on students and migrants.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

US stands exposed

Refer to ‘Look who’s talking’; one wonders how India is carried away whenever the US extends its hand of friendship, though only for its vested interests. Failing to see through the calculated and sinister design of the US, India falls into this trap, only to be disillusioned later. The US has been aiding and abetting Pakistan and its terror outfits to weaken India, and now wants to use India against China by pretending to be New Delhi’s strategic and most reliable partner. Backing Canada’s efforts to vilify India over allegations of its involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan terror accused Hardeep Singh Nijjar, America’s insincere friendship with India stands exposed.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Ensure fair distribution

Refer to ‘Quota in SC quota’; the proposal to implement a quota within the Scheduled Castes reservation to ensure a fair distribution of benefits is seen by many as a positive step and a response to a genuine demand from the historically oppressed categories. Some individuals or groups within the SC category, often referred to as the ‘creamy layer’ or the affluent sections, avail the benefits of reservation, while the economically and socially disadvantaged individuals within the community do not receive the intended advantages. This injustice needs to be rectified.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Bidhuri’s derogatory remark

Apropos of ‘BJP notice to Bidhuri for anti-minority talk’, the BJP action of issuing a notice is akin to closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali have been expunged from the official records of the House by the Speaker. Instead, Bidhuri’s religious slur should be kept in the records of Parliament so that future generations would know how low political leaders stooped during debates in Parliament. This shameful act happened in the new Parliament building. We need new MPs instead of a new building.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Withdraw entry tax on vehicles

Refer to ‘Tourism hit hard in Kangra by entry tax on vehicles: Hoteliers’; this tax on vehicles, especially tempo travellers, has hit the tourism industry in entire Himachal Pradesh. Rates for hiring such vehicles have doubled. Himachal has seen a steep downfall in tourist arrivals after heavy rains. The imposition of entry tax on vehicles with all-India permit is atrocious and against the guidelines of the Central Government. Instead of curbing the movement of illegal Volvo buses in the state, the government has imposed a tax on all passenger vehicles. People of Himachal sorely miss visionary leaders like GS Bali, who did commendable work in the transport sector.

Nitin Bhalaik, Shimla

