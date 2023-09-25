 Khalistan row : The Tribune India

Khalistan row



Apropos of ‘The made-in-Canada Khalistan fracas’ (Nous Indica); the description of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau — ‘He was playing the knave’s role assigned to him by the Five Eyes’ — has hit the nail on the head. Those who are trying to push India to the wall should be aware that in the realm of geopolitics, unexpected and potentially drastic events can happen. Don’t they fear the possibility of a close alliance or partnership between Iran, Russia, India and China? If it were to happen, it would pose significant challenges or threats to the interests or objectives of the Five Eyes.

GS Anand, Panchkula

Will affect students, migrants

The deteriorating relations between India and Canada can have serious repercussions for the students and migrants from India who are living in the Maple Country (Nous Indica). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted unilaterally, citing the principle of the rule of law. Punjabi families make huge sacrifices, such as selling their properties, to send their children abroad for higher studies. However, the youth live in unsafe conditions and work as labourers there. Both countries should work towards resolving diplomatic issues through dialogue to minimise adverse effects on students and migrants.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

US stands exposed

Refer to ‘Look who’s talking’; one wonders how India is carried away whenever the US extends its hand of friendship, though only for its vested interests. Failing to see through the calculated and sinister design of the US, India falls into this trap, only to be disillusioned later. The US has been aiding and abetting Pakistan and its terror outfits to weaken India, and now wants to use India against China by pretending to be New Delhi’s strategic and most reliable partner. Backing Canada’s efforts to vilify India over allegations of its involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan terror accused Hardeep Singh Nijjar, America’s insincere friendship with India stands exposed.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Ensure fair distribution

Refer to ‘Quota in SC quota’; the proposal to implement a quota within the Scheduled Castes reservation to ensure a fair distribution of benefits is seen by many as a positive step and a response to a genuine demand from the historically oppressed categories. Some individuals or groups within the SC category, often referred to as the ‘creamy layer’ or the affluent sections, avail the benefits of reservation, while the economically and socially disadvantaged individuals within the community do not receive the intended advantages. This injustice needs to be rectified.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Bidhuri’s derogatory remark

Apropos of ‘BJP notice to Bidhuri for anti-minority talk’, the BJP action of issuing a notice is akin to closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri’s derogatory remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali have been expunged from the official records of the House by the Speaker. Instead, Bidhuri’s religious slur should be kept in the records of Parliament so that future generations would know how low political leaders stooped during debates in Parliament. This shameful act happened in the new Parliament building. We need new MPs instead of a new building.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Withdraw entry tax on vehicles

Refer to ‘Tourism hit hard in Kangra by entry tax on vehicles: Hoteliers’; this tax on vehicles, especially tempo travellers, has hit the tourism industry in entire Himachal Pradesh. Rates for hiring such vehicles have doubled. Himachal has seen a steep downfall in tourist arrivals after heavy rains. The imposition of entry tax on vehicles with all-India permit is atrocious and against the guidelines of the Central Government. Instead of curbing the movement of illegal Volvo buses in the state, the government has imposed a tax on all passenger vehicles. People of Himachal sorely miss visionary leaders like GS Bali, who did commendable work in the transport sector.

Nitin Bhalaik, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada #Justin Trudeau

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
World

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

4
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

5
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

6
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

7
Delhi

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

8
Sports

India take unassailable series lead with 99-run win against Australia in second ODI

9
Delhi

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

10
India

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

Top News

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Asian Games 2023: India wins first Gold medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event

India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023

Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Move to seize their properties in India too

It’s world of double standards: EAM on developed nations’ resistance to change

It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change

Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas

First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surface online

First picture of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha as married couple surfaces online


Cities

View All

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Drain work poses threat to commuters in Dera Bassi

Snatchers on prowl in Zirakpur, another woman loses chain

Army veterans, residents pay tribute to Anantnag op martyr

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu