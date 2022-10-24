Reference to ‘Targeted killings reveal societal divide in Kashmir’; the writer suggests constituting an SIT to probe the killings in Kashmir. Killings have been a permanent feature of the Valley for more than three decades. What is there for an SIT to find out? Intentions of the terrorists are very clear and these are known even to a child. Enquiry committees are a sure way to postpone action indefinitely. But here we are trying to find out something that is written on the wall. In fact, the headline carries the answer to what we intend to find out through the SIT. It is societal divide and it is not hidden from anyone. Whatever glorious past Kashmir may have, it has been shattered by terrorism. Political parties of the 1990s were mute spectators to the massacre and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The damage caused is enormous and reversal is difficult. It will be a long-drawn process to resettle the Pandits in the Valley.

SUMAN KUPLISH, Ludhiana

AIIMS’ SOP

Refer to ‘AIIMS’ SOP for MPs, patients referred by them draws flak’; AIIMS is not attached to Parliament, hence there cannot be any priority for patients referred by ministers and MPs, but can be on the basis of seriousness of the condition of a patient, like anyone coming to the institute. It is wrong to have an SOP. A patient should be treated on first-come-first-served basis in OPD and admitted to casualty if the condition is serious and depending on the availability of bed. It will be unethical to discharge a patient prematurely to accommodate a patient referred by an MP. AIIMS should function as a referral hospital only. There should be a separate hospital for ministers etc., and their referred patients.

O PRASADA RAO, HYDERABAD

VIP culture

Apropos of ‘AIIMS withdraws letter on SOP for treatment of MPs’; it is appreciable that AIIMS was forced to withdraw the controversial letter promising SOP for treatment and facilities for MPs and patients referred by them at the institute. The letter had caused a lot of heartburn among the public, which was peeved at the new move to promote VIP culture. MPs are public representatives and nobody objects to the special privileges enjoyed by them. But they cannot be allowed to extend these privileges to others.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

‘Crackers’ of hate

The Delhi Government has banned crackers and violators will face six-month jail. But our politicians’ deadly fireworks of hate speech, communal disharmony and bulldozers to win elections and capture power continue to go unchecked. The media uses the ‘crackers’ of fake news and blames opposition leaders without proof, thereby, disturbing harmony and fanning ill will. Can any other Diwali cracker cause so much damage to the society permanently? These political and media crackers of hate and fake news must be banned.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Spreading hate

Reference to the news report ‘Hate speech shocking...’; since the past eight years, there has been an unprecedented spurt in hate speeches by political leaders. In majority of the cases, no action is taken against such people by the police. It seems that they enjoy the tacit support of the ‘higher leadership’. Very rightly, the SC judges have emphasised the importance of scientific temper which has been enshrined in Article 51A of our Constitution.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Truss’ resignation

Apropos of ‘Chaos in UK’; Liz Truss’ sudden resignation from the post has made her the shortest serving PM in UK history. However, her honest admission of failure to deliver the mandate is noteworthy. She had promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues. As the saying goes, ‘what is bad for the goose need not be so for the gander’. Not many countries hold their elected leaders accountable for economic chaos. India, too, witnessed disastrous economic policies under the current regime.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Domicile duration

In reference to the AAP government making 50% marks mandatory in Punjabi language test for eligibility in government jobs is a welcome step. However, to strictly prioritise the interest of people of Punjab, a domicile duration should also be fixed, with exemption only to the Army, Central government employees and their wards posted in Punjab. Punjabi language test is not very difficult. It also doesn’t make the person qualified to understand the ground-level terminologies and work style in Punjabi. With no domicile rule, it is just like a one-time key to get a government job.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala