 Lack of level playing field : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lack of level playing field



Refer to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; far from viewing the General Election as a festival of democracy, many voters now have apprehensions about the poll process. The disclosure of the electoral bond data and the arrest or targeting of many Opposition leaders have added to the voters’ fear of a lack of a level playing field, which is a prerequisite for democracy. All this gives weight to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that PM Narendra Modi cannot win an election without EVMs, the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department. It will further erode public faith in elections. The onus is on the ruling dispensation and the Opposition to ensure that the masses’ faith in democracy and its institutions does not wane.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Hold those in power accountable

Apropos of the editorial ‘Poll bugle sounded’; elections provide the voters with a golden opportunity to punish power-drunk politicians. The Lok Sabha polls will be a chance for the voters to hold the ruling dispensation to account for undermining democracy by misusing government machinery to target the Opposition. There is a need for all voters to keep issues like social inequality in mind while casting their votes. The widespread circulation of black money, rampant corruption and the unholy nexus between those in power and the corporate giants must weigh heavily on a voter’s mind.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Integrity of polls under a cloud

With reference to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; some recent incidents and revelations have sown fear in the minds of the voters. The electorate is concerned about the possible manipulation of EVMs and a lack of transparency in electoral funding. The delay by the State Bank of India in furnishing complete details of electoral bonds despite the directions of the Supreme Court hints at the possibility of manipulation of the data. The fact that so many firms that had purchased electoral bonds were under the scanner of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raises questions about the extortion of crores of rupees in the name of political donations.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

A mockery of the law

Apropos of the report ‘Day after bail, Kejri gets summons in two cases’; the ED and Arvind Kejriwal are both making a mockery of the law. The fact that the ED issued two fresh summonses to the Delhi CM just a day after a local court granted him bail shows that the probe agency is out to get him. It is a sad reflection on the working of the agency. ED officials must not be so quick to issue a summons to any citizen. Further, the AAP national convener has shown disrespect to the law of the land by skipping one summons after another.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

CAA rights a wrong

Refer to the editorial ‘US criticism of CAA’; America’s criticism of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is unwarranted. Washington lacks a basic understanding of the history of India. Those in power in the US need to delve into the background of the legislation. The law has been brought in to address some issues that arose during the Partition. The world needs to stop acting like no other country has granted citizenship to a migrant or refugee on the basis of his or her faith or ethnicity. Further, the CAA is an internal matter of India, and other nations should respect that.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Remove hoardings of politicians

It is heartening to know that with the model code of conduct kicking in, the photos of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, which have been brazenly displayed on government buildings, are being removed. The photo of a politician should not be put up in public places or government buildings in the first place. The installation of Mann’s photos at Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state was a waste of the taxpayers’ money. Desperate to take credit for the success of every government scheme or policy, the parties in power tend to have promotional hoardings put up in public places. This practice must be checked.

Amit Kumar, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Punjab

‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

6
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

7
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

8
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

9
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

10
India

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy

India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy

Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP