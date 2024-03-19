Lack of level playing field

Refer to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; far from viewing the General Election as a festival of democracy, many voters now have apprehensions about the poll process. The disclosure of the electoral bond data and the arrest or targeting of many Opposition leaders have added to the voters’ fear of a lack of a level playing field, which is a prerequisite for democracy. All this gives weight to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that PM Narendra Modi cannot win an election without EVMs, the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax Department. It will further erode public faith in elections. The onus is on the ruling dispensation and the Opposition to ensure that the masses’ faith in democracy and its institutions does not wane.

Hold those in power accountable

Apropos of the editorial ‘Poll bugle sounded’; elections provide the voters with a golden opportunity to punish power-drunk politicians. The Lok Sabha polls will be a chance for the voters to hold the ruling dispensation to account for undermining democracy by misusing government machinery to target the Opposition. There is a need for all voters to keep issues like social inequality in mind while casting their votes. The widespread circulation of black money, rampant corruption and the unholy nexus between those in power and the corporate giants must weigh heavily on a voter’s mind.

Integrity of polls under a cloud

With reference to ‘Poll bugle sounded’; some recent incidents and revelations have sown fear in the minds of the voters. The electorate is concerned about the possible manipulation of EVMs and a lack of transparency in electoral funding. The delay by the State Bank of India in furnishing complete details of electoral bonds despite the directions of the Supreme Court hints at the possibility of manipulation of the data. The fact that so many firms that had purchased electoral bonds were under the scanner of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raises questions about the extortion of crores of rupees in the name of political donations.

A mockery of the law

Apropos of the report ‘Day after bail, Kejri gets summons in two cases’; the ED and Arvind Kejriwal are both making a mockery of the law. The fact that the ED issued two fresh summonses to the Delhi CM just a day after a local court granted him bail shows that the probe agency is out to get him. It is a sad reflection on the working of the agency. ED officials must not be so quick to issue a summons to any citizen. Further, the AAP national convener has shown disrespect to the law of the land by skipping one summons after another.

CAA rights a wrong

Refer to the editorial ‘US criticism of CAA’; America’s criticism of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is unwarranted. Washington lacks a basic understanding of the history of India. Those in power in the US need to delve into the background of the legislation. The law has been brought in to address some issues that arose during the Partition. The world needs to stop acting like no other country has granted citizenship to a migrant or refugee on the basis of his or her faith or ethnicity. Further, the CAA is an internal matter of India, and other nations should respect that.

Remove hoardings of politicians

It is heartening to know that with the model code of conduct kicking in, the photos of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, which have been brazenly displayed on government buildings, are being removed. The photo of a politician should not be put up in public places or government buildings in the first place. The installation of Mann’s photos at Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state was a waste of the taxpayers’ money. Desperate to take credit for the success of every government scheme or policy, the parties in power tend to have promotional hoardings put up in public places. This practice must be checked.

