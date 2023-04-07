 Land rights : The Tribune India

Land rights



The Himachal Pradesh CM has done well to bring in an amendment to the outdated landholding law (‘Landmark Act’). The Bill will ensure that women have a legitimate right over property. What a travesty of justice that many families without sons had to give up their 150 bighas due to this law! The patriarchal mindset needs to be challenged in all spheres of society without any delay as this positive development has taken a good 50 years to show that we have no will to bridge the huge gulf of disparity between the two genders. While women are making us proud in all walks of life, men are stuck with elephant-size egos.

Bal Govind, Noida

Equal rights to women

The scrapping of the 1972 law and introducing the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Act 2023 is a step towards giving equal rights to women. Though our nation has huge illiteracy among women, a large number of them have been holding top posts in politics and other fields efficiently. Our patriarchal society deprives women of equal opportunities, but the scene is fast changing with education. These days, women are excelling in male-dominated fields. A woman’s place in society marks the level of civilisation. Men cannot equal women in compassion, love, care and service to society.

BM Singh, Amritsar

End discrimination

The Himachal Government has made a commendable effort to remove gender discrimination. States should be proactive in adopting laws and policies to eliminate discrimination against women. The Chief Minister took special interest in the matter and introduced the amendment Bill in the current Budget session. The amendment aims to provide relief to families having girls. The move has been widely welcomed by all sections of society as a positive step towards empowering women in the state.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Political immunity

Reference to ‘Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: SC...’; it appears that some politicians may be enjoying higher immunity and the misuse of Central agencies to deter adversaries cannot be ruled out. There is no denying the fact that thousands of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs and other politicians are pending in various courts, but successive governments seem to have failed to reduce the pendency. In some cases, action against politicians has not been initiated and the accused continue to move freely. The executive organ of the government is expected to take action against such politicians, irrespective of their political affiliation.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Opposition snubbed

Refer to ‘Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: SC...’; 14 main opposition parties, with no common ideology, have joined hands with a common goal, but got a snub from the SC because their PIL seems to be a knee-jerk reaction. All allegations levelled against the ruling party were without evidence and generalised, having no specificity in charges, showing poor homework by Opposition parties. Similar opinion was reflected in the SC remarks while rejecting the PIL. The judges asked the petitioners to come to court with a specific case filed by someone who is aggrieved. It is time that political leaders stopped expecting immunity from the law of the country for their actions and statements.

Yoginder Singhal, by mail

Repo rate

Refer to ‘RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent’; for sure, the RBI maintaining status quo in repo rate must have belied the hopes of various stakeholders, apart from surprising several financial experts, who so stoutly batted for a 25bps hike therein. Notably, all this comes amid the RBI Governor’s claim that the core inflation (related to the manufactured goods) remains sticky alongside retail inflation trending above its tolerance level after six consecutive rate increases, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. However, the RBI’s latest stance may provide some solace to the banks’ borrowers who have been reeling under the adverse impact.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Police image

Kudos to The Tribune for openly presenting facts regarding the functioning of the Punjab Police before the public. Mobile phones are being seized from jails; drugs are entering jail premises through constables; and now a Sub-Inspector has released a drug peddler after taking a bribe of Rs 70,000. As per a Special Task Force, 25 constables, 14 ASIs, two inspectors and a DSP are in jail. What action is the Punjab Chief Minister taking? The image of the Punjab Police is taking a beating as compared to the police force of other states.

BABOO JANIA JUNEJA, Ludhiana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

4
Delhi

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

5
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

6
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

8
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

9
Nation

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

10
Nation

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

On course to root out graft: PM

On course to root out graft: PM Modi

Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Ashish Bajaj, 29, pleaded guilty in August last year


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction, same result

Man shot at outside hotel, cops suspect gang rivalry

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET