Land rights

The Himachal Pradesh CM has done well to bring in an amendment to the outdated landholding law (‘Landmark Act’). The Bill will ensure that women have a legitimate right over property. What a travesty of justice that many families without sons had to give up their 150 bighas due to this law! The patriarchal mindset needs to be challenged in all spheres of society without any delay as this positive development has taken a good 50 years to show that we have no will to bridge the huge gulf of disparity between the two genders. While women are making us proud in all walks of life, men are stuck with elephant-size egos.

Bal Govind, Noida

Equal rights to women

The scrapping of the 1972 law and introducing the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Act 2023 is a step towards giving equal rights to women. Though our nation has huge illiteracy among women, a large number of them have been holding top posts in politics and other fields efficiently. Our patriarchal society deprives women of equal opportunities, but the scene is fast changing with education. These days, women are excelling in male-dominated fields. A woman’s place in society marks the level of civilisation. Men cannot equal women in compassion, love, care and service to society.

BM Singh, Amritsar

End discrimination

The Himachal Government has made a commendable effort to remove gender discrimination. States should be proactive in adopting laws and policies to eliminate discrimination against women. The Chief Minister took special interest in the matter and introduced the amendment Bill in the current Budget session. The amendment aims to provide relief to families having girls. The move has been widely welcomed by all sections of society as a positive step towards empowering women in the state.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Political immunity

Reference to ‘Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: SC...’; it appears that some politicians may be enjoying higher immunity and the misuse of Central agencies to deter adversaries cannot be ruled out. There is no denying the fact that thousands of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs and other politicians are pending in various courts, but successive governments seem to have failed to reduce the pendency. In some cases, action against politicians has not been initiated and the accused continue to move freely. The executive organ of the government is expected to take action against such politicians, irrespective of their political affiliation.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Opposition snubbed

Refer to ‘Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: SC...’; 14 main opposition parties, with no common ideology, have joined hands with a common goal, but got a snub from the SC because their PIL seems to be a knee-jerk reaction. All allegations levelled against the ruling party were without evidence and generalised, having no specificity in charges, showing poor homework by Opposition parties. Similar opinion was reflected in the SC remarks while rejecting the PIL. The judges asked the petitioners to come to court with a specific case filed by someone who is aggrieved. It is time that political leaders stopped expecting immunity from the law of the country for their actions and statements.

Yoginder Singhal, by mail

Repo rate

Refer to ‘RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent’; for sure, the RBI maintaining status quo in repo rate must have belied the hopes of various stakeholders, apart from surprising several financial experts, who so stoutly batted for a 25bps hike therein. Notably, all this comes amid the RBI Governor’s claim that the core inflation (related to the manufactured goods) remains sticky alongside retail inflation trending above its tolerance level after six consecutive rate increases, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. However, the RBI’s latest stance may provide some solace to the banks’ borrowers who have been reeling under the adverse impact.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Police image

Kudos to The Tribune for openly presenting facts regarding the functioning of the Punjab Police before the public. Mobile phones are being seized from jails; drugs are entering jail premises through constables; and now a Sub-Inspector has released a drug peddler after taking a bribe of Rs 70,000. As per a Special Task Force, 25 constables, 14 ASIs, two inspectors and a DSP are in jail. What action is the Punjab Chief Minister taking? The image of the Punjab Police is taking a beating as compared to the police force of other states.

BABOO JANIA JUNEJA, Ludhiana

