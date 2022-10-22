 Last hope in SC : The Tribune India

Last hope in SC



In reference to ‘Bilkis case shocker’; the release of 11 convicts might destroy the last hope of the common man in honourable courts, the executive and political setup. The members of the Advisory Committee appointed by the government has used the modus operandi of pick and choose. It might have worked for them on the directions of those in power. The Supreme Court may resurrect and nurture the extremely vulnerable fibre of faith in the judiciary. The convicts may take advantage of doubt, lack of evidence, preparing the chargesheet by investigating officers and deliberate manipulations made under the pressure of vested interests. It may render various declarations on the safety of women meaningless. The last hope lies with the Supreme Court.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, tohana

Linguistic chaos

Refer to ‘Tread cautiously on MBBS in mother tongue’; the government’s move to teach MBBS students in Hindi is not feasible. India with its vast variety of languages can’t emulate Japan or China whose languages are largely uniform. If medical education is imparted in different languages, it would lead to linguistic chaos. Translation often leads to poor quality of content. If the government really wants to help students who are weak in English, necessary steps should be taken to improve their English skills.

AMARJEET MANN, Nangal

Regulated banking

Reference to ‘Why modern banks are inherently unstable’; banks in India have withstood the risks coming in the way from time to time. It is on account of sound regulatory mechanism and resilience in the system. The deposit insurance cover of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation up to Rs 5 lakh protects 98% of the total number of accounts as against the international benchmark of 80%. A well-regulated banking system and deposit insurance cover provides a fair degree of confidence in the system amongst customers against any economic or financial crisis, thus alluding to any run on the banks. Further, it is governance rather than structure (public or private) in banks which determines the soundness of a particular bank. Due to its dynamic nature, our banking sector is going through a period of churning, wherein the regulatory role of the RBI is important, besides allowing public sector banks a competitive level playing field with its private peers.

KB Singh, Ludhiana

Give and take

The article ‘India lost and learnt’; suggests that a way forward is to let China keep Aksai Chin and India keeps Arunachal Pradesh. Aksai Chin was never delimited formally and claims and counter-claims are based on traditions, customs and history. During the 19th century, British India made some attempts unilaterally to demarcate the boundary since China did not participate on the ground that boundary is sufficiently and distinctly fixed. WA John, the officer in the Survey of British India, was then appointed to mark the boundary. He showed the boundary much north of the Karakoram mountains and it was further pushed to Keun Kun mountains. A proposal was also made showing Aksai Chin divided along the Lak Tsang Range. No belligerent attitude, skirmishes and even Russia-Ukraine type of war can alter the existing situation. Ultimately, the way to settle the dispute is via mutual discussions and give-and-take attitude.

Brig LC Jaswal (retd), Shimla

Himachal elections

Apropos of ‘HP election battle’, the elections are especially crucial for BJP as well as the Congress, as the state has alternated between both these parties from the 1990s. But even history may not favour the Congress any longer, particularly when Kejriwal’s AAP has jumped into the electoral arena. But it also appears from Kejriwal’s electioneering that the AAP has been investing more time in Gujarat than Himachal. As for the Congress, it desperately needs a win, after having lost both Uttarakhand and Punjab.

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Scrapping plan

The quashing of the proposed Shimla Development Plan by the NGT is a severe reprimand for the powers that be. The government prepared a draft development plan after a hiatus of about four decades. It was in contrast to the directions of the environment watchdog. The department must have spent a few crores of taxpayers’ money to pay the consultants who prepared the ill-conceived plan. Political parties have long encouraged illegal construction in this heritage town and promised regularisation. The gullible have been taken for a ride but this leaves the town with about 10,000 unauthorised structures. The order is welcome and in consonance with the planning needs of this hill town.

Gurjyot Singh, Shimla

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

3
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

6
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

9
Amritsar

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

10
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...

Spurious Drugs: Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd ‘boycotts’ Maiden Pharma, junks purchase orders

Spurious drugs: Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd 'boycotts' Maiden Pharma, junks purchase orders

50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job

50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab

Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Arvind Kejriwal’s party hopes to make inroads into HP via OPS

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS

Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab travel agent

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Youth’s death after ‘police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

PDA begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

PPS celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise, 26 new cases reported