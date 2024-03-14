Law a blow to secularism

With reference to the editorial ‘CAA rollout’; India’s hasty implementation of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act is a travesty of justice and a blow to secular values. By favouring select religious groups while marginalising Muslims, the Narendra Modi-led government has forsaken the principles of equality and inclusivity. The announcement of the rules reeks of political opportunism, timed conveniently before the elections to stoke communal tensions. The CAA, coupled with the National Register of Citizens, poses a grave threat to communal harmony and the rights of millions. All citizens must vehemently oppose this assault on our democratic fabric.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

CAA rollout just political

Apropos of the editorial ‘CAA rollout’; by notifying the CAA just ahead of the General Election, four years after it was passed in Parliament, the BJP is checking another box in its 2019 manifesto, besides the abrogation of Article 370, the consecration of the Ram Temple and the adoption of a Uniform Civil Code. But the timing of the announcement makes it seem like the BJP is willing to risk a breakout of protests. The CAA’s promise of citizenship had helped the BJP’s prospects among Bengal’s Namasudra community in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2021 Assembly elections. But it remains to be seen how many more seats the BJP can wrest from the TMC.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Shakeup doesn’t ensure success

With reference to the editorial ‘Shakeup in Haryana’; if the people of Haryana have already made up their minds to get rid of the current government in the upcoming elections, this last-minute shakeup is unlikely to help the BJP fight anti-incumbency. It is wrong to expect voters to reassess their decisions at this stage. The changing of the guard just before the polls is no guarantee of electoral success. Just because the tactic worked in other states does not mean that it will also work in Haryana. Politics remains a highly unpredictable game where there is no fixed formula for success.

Vinay Kumar Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

TMC must join hands with Cong

After months of strategising and planning by the INDIA bloc, the inevitable happened in West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress decided to go it alone in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. Right from the beginning, the Congress had rejected the TMC’s proposal of seat-sharing. Had Mamata not turned a deaf ear to the Congress’ repeated overtures for reconciliation, a seat-sharing pact could have been finalised. Mamata’s decision will now lead to the splitting of Opposition votes, which will only help the BJP. Mamata must reconsider her decision and join hands with the Congress to defeat the BJP.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Break nexus between pharma, docs

Refer to the news report ‘New pharma code: gifts, travel sops for docs banned’; it is laudable that the government has taken note of the nexus between doctors and pharmaceutical companies. The common man, looking to receive treatment, ends up with exorbitantly high medical bills because of this collusion. Medics are lured into prescribing specific medicines with inflated prices. They are offered costly gifts and trips to foreign countries in exchange. The rules of the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, 2024, must be followed in letter and spirit. It is imperative that doctors do not discard medical ethics.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

Must keep tabs on political funding

Apropos of the report ‘Ahead of poll, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promises cheaper power to industries’; in a last-ditch effort to woo voters before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, political parties are offering the voters one pre-poll bonanza after another. The Election Commission of India must be empowered to audit pre-poll expenses of the parties to check the use of funds pumped in through illicit means. The poll body must curb the malaise of black money in elections.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

