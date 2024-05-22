Leadership vacuum in Iran

Apropos of the editorial ‘Iran after Raisi’; the shocking death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash has left the country in a state of uncertainty. His untimely demise has created a leadership vacuum. The news, which comes days after India signed a 10-year deal to operate the Chabahar port, does not augur well for India-Iran ties. This is the second such jolt to Tehran after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in early 2020. Iran has been on the receiving end of sanctions because of its bitter relations with the US. One can only hope that the turmoil in the region will not last long.

Kirti Wadhawan, Kanpur

Raisi’s death a great loss

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a chopper crash is a great tragedy. Since West Asia has been reeling from unrest, there would be much speculation about the reason behind the accident. Conspiracy theories will be floated about some other country having a hand in the mishap. Fingers will be pointed at Israel, as tensions between the two nations have been simmering for quite some time now. Raisi was a leader with vast experience, one of the reasons why he was seen as a leading candidate to take over from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His demise is a big loss for Iran.

DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram (AP)

Turmoil in Iran’s domestic politics

With reference to ‘Iran after Raisi’; there is no doubt that the accidental death of any head of state has significant consequences. In Iran, it is their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who calls the shots. But President Raisi’s death is bound to have a major impact on Iran's domestic politics, as he was seen as a leading candidate to succeed the 85-year-old Supreme Leader. Even if the Supreme Leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is elevated to the post, his rule will come under much scrutiny. The world is carefully watching every step of the Ayatollah.

Mona Singh, by mail

Role of FSSAI under lens

With reference to ‘Spice crisis’; food adulteration is not unheard of in India. Companies like Dabur, Zandu, Baidyanath, Nestle and Patanjali have all come under the scanner for adulteration. The ban on Indian spices imposed by Singapore, Hong Kong, the Maldives, Australia, and Nepal due to alleged contamination of ethylene oxide in products of popular brands MDH and Everest is a matter of embarrassment for India. It puts a big question mark on the functioning of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Clearly, the statutory body has failed in its duty to ensure the wellbeing of consumers and needs to do some soul-searching. When Indian firms produce and export substandard or adulterated products, it gives a bad name to our country.

Bal Govind, Noida

Hold those at fault accountable

Refer to the editorial ‘Spice crisis’; it is time to monitor the role and functioning of the FSSAI and other regulatory authorities or statutory bodies in India. Why do these authorities only jump into action when a product manufactured by an Indian company is banned abroad for food adulteration or when a foodstuff fails to meet the standards? It shows that the bodies have little concern about the health of consumers in India. Those responsible for the lapse must be brought to book. Such negligence on the part of the authorities should not go unpunished.

Krishan Bhatia, Hansi

Down with affirmative action

Refer to the article ‘Reservation policy held hostage to political rhetoric’; the concept of reservation was introduced under the false pretext of ensuring inclusive growth for the underprivileged. All individuals of a caste cannot be socially and economically underprivileged. Reservation has only hardened the social barriers in the country that would have otherwise ceased to exist. A reservation is not the solution. It is education and employment that ensure the development of a nation and the progress of its underprivileged communities. If India wants to move forward, all quotas for different communities in education and employment should be scrapped.

Virender Singh Lather, Karnal

