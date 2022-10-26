 Learn from 1962 war : The Tribune India

Learn from 1962 war



Apropos of ‘Make pre-emptive moves to ward off China’; our political leaders should learn a lesson from India’s humiliating 1962 debacle. How can the Army leadership be blamed for this defeat when the government of the day failed to address various concerns of the Army? Only a well-armed Army with proper logistic support can be expected to decimate the enemy. The ground reality then was otherwise as the political leadership was more focused on the Panchsheel Agreement and ‘Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai’ rhetoric instead of providing the required infrastructure and weapons to the Army to face the PLA.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Don’t tolerate hate

Refer to ‘Punish hate-mongers’; it appears that it is either a deliberate failure of the executive or some invisible forces have been preventing the executive from taking action against hate-mongers. Hate-mongers are active everywhere, including in the electronic media, social media and other forums. They need to be curbed before it is too late. It is unfortunate that some hate-mongers are moving freely with no legal action initiated against them. Hate in any form should not be allowed to vitiate our centuries-old culture of 'unity in diversity'.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Protect secular character

Refer to ‘Punish hate-mongers’; the SC’s order to states to take suo motu action against hate-mongers is praiseworthy. Action against the perpetrators of hatred should be prompt and non-selective. India is a secular country. All those found guilty of injecting caste or creed-based poison in society should not be allowed to go unpunished. All three organs of the state — the legislature, the executive and the judiciary — should make all-out efforts to protect the secular character of the country as enshrined in the Constitution.

CS Mann, Una

Justice with employees

In an appreciable step, the Punjab Cabinet has undone the wrong done by the previous government regarding pension. Now, all employees will get pension on superannuation according to the old pattern. Government employees covered under the Civil Services Rules should not be treated differently for pensionary benefits. The Bhagwant Mann-led government deserves praise for doing justice with the employees. But what about the retired employees of aided colleges? These unfortunate people, despite putting in 30-35 years of regular service and contributing their bit to nation-building, are getting neither the new nor the old-pattern pension. Without monetary support from any quarter at the fag end of their lives, these people are forced to lead a miserable life.

NK Gosain, Bathinda

Delightful moment

There was a time when a country ruled many other countries and looted them. The same country had ruled India. Today, the UK’s economic condition has gone from bad to worse. Call it the law of karma: we are celebrating 75 years of Independence and Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has become the PM of the UK. It is a delightful moment for India as the UK now seems to have faith in people with Indian roots. It is hoped that Sunak is able to stabilise Britain’s economy.

Navneet Singh Kushwah, By mail

Back to roots

This time there was a tangible change in the Diwali celebrations in the country. People seem to be returning to their cultural and socio-economic roots. Traditional sweets, lights and gifts were more in demand this year than in the past few years. The visible return to 'Made in India' products is a happy and healthy sign for the country's economy. Reverting to traditional or homemade sweetmeats instead of candies and chocolates is a pleasant change in the celebratory attitude of the youth of the day. The Narendra Modi government's push for 'vocal for local' has borne fruit.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Another smoky Diwali

All efforts of the state governments, social organisations, educational institutions etc to encourage people to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali were futile, as, like every year, this year too it was a smoky Diwali. I fail to understand why we people are so reluctant to change their mentality. Why are we so casual about the welfare of our environment? At this time of the year, the atmosphere is already polluted due to stubble burning and to make things worse, people burst crackers during Diwali. The government had allotted a two-hour window to burst crackers, but the deafening sound of the fireworks could be heard even after midnight. We need to develop a responsible attitude towards our environment.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Punjab

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns