The Supreme Court judgment was a much-needed step to bring our society out of obsolete stereotypical thinking (‘Safe, legal abortion’). It will grant women autonomy on their personal and reproductive choices. The apex court has already recognised live-in relationships. A significant number of people in social mainstream see no wrong in engaging in premarital relationships. Then, how can it be wrong to abort an unwanted pregnancy if a consensual relationship fails? Abortion rules have largely covered married women. Amending ‘husband’ as ‘partner’ gives a clear signal that it would now cover unmarried women too. Also, when the perpetrators are not cognitive of the marital status of a woman, why should victims of sexual assault or rape be deprived of their rights? The SC ruling is progressive. Including marital rapes in this class will also deter husbands from non-consensual acts, and save women from lasting reproductive health issues. It will also provide justified means of population control.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

End to harassment

The Supreme Court verdict on abortion and related laws is commendable. In such cases, women often faced harassment at the police level and also had to pay heavy medical fees. The relaxation of abortion laws will curb corruption at both these levels.

SOHAN LAL GUPTA, PATIALA

Woman’s choice

Apropos of the editorial ‘Safe, legal abortion’, abortion ought to be a fundamental right. The Supreme Court has done well to uphold this right. It is neither right nor fair to force a decision on a woman if it may affect her physical and mental health. This change was necessary to protect the rights of a woman and to allow her the freedom to choose. After all, it is her body.

Tithi Trivedi, Ujjain

Victimising victims

Reference to ‘Need to change social mindset on rape victims’; rape victims need legal, social, economic and psychological support. Serious efforts are needed to combat rape crime; and if it does occur, society must not further victimise the victim. Whenever something goes wrong, women are blamed for transgressing social norms, and thereby jeopardising their safety. Patriarchy encourages men to believe that they are superior to women. Even the media and entertainment industry thrive on the objectification of women, especially in item songs. We need to stop the commodification of women. More than a lack of education, there is a lack of will to instil in boys that girls are not there to serve their needs, and that they should be treated with respect, and as equals.

Devina Badhwar, Rohtak

Chaos in House

The live telecast of the Punjab Legislative Assembly proceedings reveals the real worth of our MLAs. They can be seen crying themselves hoarse to attract the attention of the House, only to throw mud on the members of opposition parties, especially the ruling party. They do not care for rules. The urgent issues for which they are sent to the House are thrown into the bin. It is simply a waste of taxpayers’ money, and of time. Such dramas are not enacted in Punjab alone. Unruly scenes can be observed in our Parliament as well. It is a mockery of democracy. Why is the government not grilled on important issues during Question Hour and Zero Hour? Why are the issues not allowed to be debated?

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Blend of languages

Refer to ‘English is new Hindi!’; in 1962, as a child I overheard Acharya Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, a Hindi novelist, discussing Hindi language with a fellow teacher, ‘Hindi as a language ought to be reserved for literature only, for communication purpose — language Hindustani is there.’ The best example in the whole of India is the language spoken in Chandigarh. People from diverse professions and states speak a practical language, which is a blend of Hindi, Punjabi, English and Urdu.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Not the same as Hindi

Reference to ‘English is new Hindi!’; can English language boast of equivalents of all Hindi words? English does not have the equivalent of some consonants and vowels of Hindi. Every language of the world borrows from other languages that come into its contact. English has borrowed several words. To mention a few: the Raj, raja, mantra, etc., find mention in the Oxford Dictionary. Only few words of English are used in Hindi. In fact, we have a mentality to assimilate any language of our rulers and start praising the same for its currency. We ought to feel proud of our past, even as we move towards the future.

LR Sharma, Sundernagar

