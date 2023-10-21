Legal backing for MSP

Refer to ‘Beyond MSP hike’; the minimum support price (MSP) is essential because farmers need this guarantee to shield themselves from market fluctuations. Farming in India is a critical source of livelihood for a vast workforce. The farming community has played a significant role in supporting the economy and preventing the government from going in for excessive imports. The government’s efforts to provide substantial hikes in the MSP are justified. However, this regime requires uniformity across India with a robust legal backing.

Shubham, Jammu

Pre-election gesture

The government’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws and establish a committee to provide legal support for MSP was a welcome move. However, over a year has elapsed since then, and both the nation and the farming community are still awaiting tangible progress on this front. The current MSP increment, as is often the case, may seem more like a pre-election gesture than a substantive solution. It’s unfortunate that farmers in India are the only producers worldwide who cannot secure a fair price for their produce. Other producers typically enjoy significant profits from their products.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Israel-Hamas war

Refer to ‘India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine’; a significant amount of damage has already been done due to the Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement, aligning with Israel in the ongoing conflict and the attack by Hamas. The PM displayed unwarranted haste in engaging with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and extending support for military action against Hamas, without adequately acknowledging the hardships faced by civilians residing in Gaza. India has not taken a similar position in the Ukraine-Russia war, where Russia is perceived as the aggressor. The shift in India’s stance is a case of better late than never, signifying a noteworthy change in its approach to this conflict.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Punjab Governor-CM conflict

Refer to ‘Governor calls session illegal, withholds approval to 3 bills’; before issuing his directive, the Governor should have considered the principle that dictates that the Governor is obliged to accept the government advice. Similarly, the government should operate within the parameters set by the Constitution and avoid conflicts with the constitutional head. Both parties should strive to avoid turning every issue into a matter of prestige. The primary concern for both should be the welfare of the state.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Delay in justice

Refer to ‘Justice, at last’; thanks to a tattoo and a stolen wireless set, the Delhi Police managed to track down the killers of Soumya Vishwanathan. However, it’s disheartening that it took a staggering 15 years for the case to reach its conclusion. Soumya’s mother is entirely justified in seeking life imprisonment for her daughter’s murderers, as she rightly points out that death is too easy a punishment for their heinous crime. It’s high time the judiciary acknowledged that the extensive delays in delivering justice to the common people are causing significant distress and sorrow. Therefore, they must find ways and means to expedite the legal process.

Bal Govind, Noida

Monitor programmes

Apropos of ‘Food deprivation & hunger remain widespread in India’; food deprivation, stunting, wasting and malnourishment are disturbingly prevalent among both children and the elderly. Rather than pointing fingers at the agencies worldwide that study these issues, it is imperative that we focus on improving the situation. Several programmes aimed at enhancing the nutrition status of children need to be better monitored and made result-oriented. Periodic assessments should be conducted, and the findings should be made public to encourage suggestions and cooperation for effective implementation of such programmes. The policies and programmes of the current government seem to be accelerating the process of creating more billionaires at the expense of providing due support to those in need.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

