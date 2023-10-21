 Legal backing for MSP : The Tribune India

Letters to the Editor

Legal backing for MSP

Legal backing for MSP


Refer to ‘Beyond MSP hike’; the minimum support price (MSP) is essential because farmers need this guarantee to shield themselves from market fluctuations. Farming in India is a critical source of livelihood for a vast workforce. The farming community has played a significant role in supporting the economy and preventing the government from going in for excessive imports. The government’s efforts to provide substantial hikes in the MSP are justified. However, this regime requires uniformity across India with a robust legal backing.

Shubham, Jammu

Pre-election gesture

The government’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws and establish a committee to provide legal support for MSP was a welcome move. However, over a year has elapsed since then, and both the nation and the farming community are still awaiting tangible progress on this front. The current MSP increment, as is often the case, may seem more like a pre-election gesture than a substantive solution. It’s unfortunate that farmers in India are the only producers worldwide who cannot secure a fair price for their produce. Other producers typically enjoy significant profits from their products.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Israel-Hamas war

Refer to ‘India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine’; a significant amount of damage has already been done due to the Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement, aligning with Israel in the ongoing conflict and the attack by Hamas. The PM displayed unwarranted haste in engaging with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and extending support for military action against Hamas, without adequately acknowledging the hardships faced by civilians residing in Gaza. India has not taken a similar position in the Ukraine-Russia war, where Russia is perceived as the aggressor. The shift in India’s stance is a case of better late than never, signifying a noteworthy change in its approach to this conflict.

Ramphal Kataria, Kurukshetra

Punjab Governor-CM conflict

Refer to ‘Governor calls session illegal, withholds approval to 3 bills’; before issuing his directive, the Governor should have considered the principle that dictates that the Governor is obliged to accept the government advice. Similarly, the government should operate within the parameters set by the Constitution and avoid conflicts with the constitutional head. Both parties should strive to avoid turning every issue into a matter of prestige. The primary concern for both should be the welfare of the state.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Delay in justice

Refer to ‘Justice, at last’; thanks to a tattoo and a stolen wireless set, the Delhi Police managed to track down the killers of Soumya Vishwanathan. However, it’s disheartening that it took a staggering 15 years for the case to reach its conclusion. Soumya’s mother is entirely justified in seeking life imprisonment for her daughter’s murderers, as she rightly points out that death is too easy a punishment for their heinous crime. It’s high time the judiciary acknowledged that the extensive delays in delivering justice to the common people are causing significant distress and sorrow. Therefore, they must find ways and means to expedite the legal process.

Bal Govind, Noida

Monitor programmes

Apropos of ‘Food deprivation & hunger remain widespread in India’; food deprivation, stunting, wasting and malnourishment are disturbingly prevalent among both children and the elderly. Rather than pointing fingers at the agencies worldwide that study these issues, it is imperative that we focus on improving the situation. Several programmes aimed at enhancing the nutrition status of children need to be better monitored and made result-oriented. Periodic assessments should be conducted, and the findings should be made public to encourage suggestions and cooperation for effective implementation of such programmes. The policies and programmes of the current government seem to be accelerating the process of creating more billionaires at the expense of providing due support to those in need.

AG Rajmohan, Anantapur (AP)

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates

2
Trending

Virat Kohli's sister reacts to his epic century in World Cup, says 'as a family we could not be more fortunate'

3
Punjab

'We are helpless': Sidhu Moosewala's father says Lawrence Bishnoi did not speak anything in court as he had a 'maun vrat'

4
India

Diplomatic row: India's actions making life hard for millions of people, says Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann 'tu' in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

6
India

Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'

7
Punjab

Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor's objections

8
World

India sends back 41 Canadian diplomats, says no violation of Vienna Convention

9
Haryana

Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana's Gurugram

10
World

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

No violation of international norms: India as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die; CM for longer session in Nov...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Ex-CEC Gill’s ashes immersed in Beas

Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences

Sunday car bazaar no weekly affair

Canada suspends consular services, applicants at loss

Nine model vaccination centres to come up in Chandigarh

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Kejriwal okays bus aggregator scheme

Israel-Hamas conflict: Deeply shocked by kids’ deaths: Nobel laureates

Woman’s body found near school

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

Hoshiarpur road finally recarpeted after five years

Broken walls of three government primary schools yet to be repaired

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Festive rush in old city markets causes encroachments, traffic hindrances

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in district, count rises to 593

7 booked in suicide case

Asian Games gold medallist honoured

DC: Ensure DAP supply to farmers