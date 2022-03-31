Lesson for Sri Lanka

Apropos of ‘Lankan crisis’, China helped Sri Lanka, but with its vested interest driven by opportunism and dominance over the area. It is always China’s endeavour to exploit a needy country. On the contrary, India has always come to Sri Lanka’s rescue whenever it was in need of it, whether it was a natural calamity or otherwise. Sri Lanka should recognise the real motive and reject all help from China. This will not only help Sri Lanka, but also save other countries of the area from Chinese ulterior motives. All these countries should act collectively and help one another for the integrated development of the area. 

Surinder Kumar Mahna, Karnal

Identify real beneficiaries 

Refer to ‘Ration at doorstep’; the scheme to deliver free ration to the beneficiaries at their homes is a commendable and bold decision. The next step is to identify the real beneficiaries, because the list of 1.54 crore beneficiaries may be ‘politically motivated’ as they pre-date this government. Proper economic and social survey will dig out the truth. The strength of the decision will rest on a proper social audit. 

Mukhtiar Singh, Malerkotla

Punjab industry 

Refer to ‘Integrated model for Punjab’s development’; it is a sad commentary on the state, which has been pushed down from the number one slot. Industry cannot survive on government crutches. It has to be become market-oriented to sustain itself. While industry in other parts of India upgraded and transformed itself, Punjab industry has mainly remained stagnant. Locational disadvantages are at other places too, but they have seen growth. Subsequent governments have not focused on industry. It has become politically incorrect to even talk about industry. Industrial growth requires land acquisition, which is a sore point. No new focal points have developed in the last two decades. The small-scale industry has been the backbone of Punjab industry, but it is becoming unviable. 

Suman Kuplish, Ludhiana

Half-baked recipe 

‘Integrated model for Punjab’s development’ hardly constructs a consolidated model of development, instead it is a muddled description of the sectoral antecedents of the state in crisis. A model of development must pinpoint growth parameters and constraints of the respective sectors and areas, and must help identify ‘lead’ sectors which should be chosen for intensive development, so that they induce spontaneous acceleration of the others. The downplaying of the significance of agriculture in fostering growth is another bleak area of the model, particularly in the contemporary context of this being the only sector in the country that could sustain positive growth during recessionary trends. The proposition of hitching on to the bandwagon of the fourth industrial revolution is misplaced in the face of the situation, where even the MSME sector needs massive promotion against fiscal discrimination vis-à-vis adjoining states. The components of this form of futuristic industries would hardly be conducive for employment generation, especially among rural youth. It is a half-baked recipe for development.  

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Covid death data 

Reference to ‘India's Covid deaths per million among lowest: Govt’; India is a densely populated nation, and half of the Covid deaths were not even reported. The government needs to openly share correct data. Start taking measures to stop the emerging fourth wave, instead of making comparisons with countries consisting less than half of the population of India. It is important to spread real-time awareness about how to live with the virus, because it is not going away anytime soon. 

Simran Verma, Chandigarh

Scoring self-goal 

Apropos of ‘Hijab issue: 40 Muslim girls abstain from pre-university exams in Udupi’, it makes little sense that these students abstained from appearing for the examination as they were apparently hurt by the March 15 high court verdict against the wearing of hijab inside classrooms, saying that the headscarf is not a part of essential practice in Islamic faith and that the uniform rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed. These girls had earlier boycotted the practical exams. One shudders to imagine the rationale behind them taking recourse thereto, even as such a defiant stance will adversely impact their academic pursuits. The Supreme Court had, on March 24, refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict. However, it would be naive to assume that the girls absenting themselves from the exams in Udupi would get any reprieve on this count from the apex court.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

