Let it remain UT

Reference to a resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab; despite the Rajiv-Longowal Accord stipulating that findings of the relevant commissions would be binding, both states are not honouring the findings. Political compulsions are such that both states may not honour them in future also. Punjab politicians conveniently argue that Chandigarh is an emotional issue for Punjab as it was built for the state. However, they forget that Haryana was also part of the same Punjab for which Chandigarh was conceived. Therefore, it is an equally emotional issue for Haryana. And what about the emotions of UT residents? They have adapted themselves to the UT style of living, which is unique in itself. Hence, respecting the sentiments of the residents, and the fact that the dispute between Punjab and Haryana may remain unresolved, it makes sense to retain Chandigarh as UT. Both states may be compensated to build their respective new capitals.

Anil Gandhi, Faridabad

Mere gimmick

Transfer of Chandigarh and river waters issue have become a gimmick for every political party in Punjab when they are in power, and out of it. People know that nothing is going to happen on the ground because there are several other issues linked with the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. These outbursts are for the consumption of those who know nothing about these politicians. Let the parties do something concrete.

Nirmal Kumar bhalla, by mail

Residents must decide

The issue of Chandigarh has once again come up. The best way to resolve it is to let the residents of Chandigarh decide whether they want to be with Punjab or Haryana. If they want it to remain a UT, then Punjab and Haryana should build new capitals. Preferably, the capital should be in the centre of the state, being equidistant from all districts, making it convenient for people to reach it in a short time.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Chasing Chandigarh

The resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab is a much-appreciated step by the AAP government. Taking away the rights of BBMB nominations from Punjab and removing Punjab Civil Services rules indicates that the Centre is luring employees. If it wanted to benefit UT employees, it could have discussed it with Punjab to amend service rules, or could have given an arrear provision.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

Mafia all-powerful

The news ‘Week after busting sand mining gang, SSP shifted’ is shocking. This honest officer has faced 18 transfers in eight years of service! The Aam Aadmi Party has come to power because it promised to end corruption, but it seems that the mining mafia is very powerful. It is a golden goose. The mafia works like a well-oiled machine and anyone who is an obstacle is shunted out. One hopes ‘woh subah kabhi toh aayegi’.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Game of thrones in Pak

The rising public anger over continued downturn in economy, massive unemployment, rampant corruption and weak foreign policy have sealed the fate of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Unfortunately, all political parties in Pakistan have shown they are more than happy to play dirty if it means achieving the single objective of ensuring either the success or failure of the vote of no-confidence. Pakistan has a long history of alternating periods of electoral democracy and authoritarian military government. No Pakistani PM has ever completed a full term in office. The PM must reveal to the citizens who are the alleged conspirators who he believes are plotting against the country.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Fear of challan works!

The automatic challaning system has been introduced in Chandigarh. Though through challans the administration does make money, but the bigger goal should be to inculcate safe driving sense among the masses. And nothing works better than the fear of being challaned. The Tribune had reported how 215 people were challaned on the very first day of the system going operational. The news of challans should be a daily feature as a warning.

Amit Kumar, Mohali

Job like any other

Biden should have maintained civility in speech and ensured that the words used by him did not hurt anyone’s sentiments (‘Leave the butcher out of the war!’). Phrases which defame one’s occupation leaves an ignoble impression on one’s character. An executioner also has a job in which he has to ‘kill’ someone. It doesn’t mean that he should be disrespected for doing the same.

Manas Arora, Dehradun

