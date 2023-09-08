Let’s not fight over names

Apropos of ‘India, that is Bharat’; India and ‘Bharat’ are so deeply intertwined that it is difficult to separate one from the other. Having been handed down since generations through religious and historical texts, both names have become a part of our psyche. The issue of naming the nation and whether there should be one official name or multiple ones was debated during the framing of the Constitution. But since the world was more familiar with the name ‘India’, it was decided to carry on with both names. The Opposition should have avoided naming its alliance INDIA; in response, the ruling party should have exercised restraint.

KR Bharti, Shimla

Renaming controversy

It is rare for a nation to be officially recognised by two names, and ours is a country that enjoys this distinction. It is a specialty that is hardly claimed by any other country. This glaring ambiguity in the BJP’s stance, whether deliberate or otherwise, is a recipe for polarisation ahead of the 2024 General Election. The critical question is whether this renaming controversy is a construct of the saffron party to play its polarisation card. If that is the case, it represents a new low in Indian polity.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

One nation, one election

Advocates of ‘one nation one election’ don’t seem to have taken into consideration the voters, who would be burdened with issues, candidates and parties. Simultaneous elections may lead to a blurring of the lines between different levels of government (local, state, national) and their respective issues. Implementing ‘one nation, one election’ would require significant constitutional changes. Besides, it would necessitate financial investments, including the procurement of additional electronic voting machines and related infrastructure. One of the fundamental principles of a democratic system is the power of voters to change a government if they are dissatisfied with its performance. Synchronised elections will limit this option.

Kusum Chadda, Zirakpur

Address key issues of prisoners

Refer to ‘Prison reforms’; there are certain key issues that require immediate attention, and prison reforms would surely help address them. Assault on prisoners by jail staff, favouritism towards influential convicts, fights between inmates and lack of space in jails to accommodate all prisoners are the issues that need to be dealt with. Women prisoners, who suffer the most, should be provided with a safe and secure environment. Steps should be taken to prevent abuse, whether by other inmates or prison staff. Recommendations from the Supreme Court panel and other authorities should be taken seriously and implemented in a time-bound manner to improve the conditions of all prisoners.

Bal Govind, Noida

Reform Green Card system

Refer to ‘4 lakh Indians may die awaiting Green Cards’; the heartbreaking truth revealed in the recent study by David J Bier cannot be ignored. Over four lakh Indians may pass away before receiving the coveted document of permanent residency in the US. This figure represents a systemic failure that demands immediate attention. With the backlog being a staggering 1.8 million cases, and 63 per cent of them originating from India, it’s evident that the Green Card ‘country cap’ system is woefully inadequate. The long waiting period and backlogs have an adverse impact on the lives of the applicants. It’s time to reform this broken system, to restore hope and prevent heartbreak.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Meek surrender

Refer to “‘No work, no pay’ order withdrawn”; it was intriguing to learn that around 15,000 clerks in Haryana will soon get their salary as the government has withdrawn its ‘no work, no pay’ order, issued in view of their statewide strike. But what about people who suffered inconvenience during this period? While the real reason behind the government’s decision to surrender before the employees’ association may never be known, such a move will undermine its authority and set a wrong precedent. It will also affect the government’s ability to deal with striking employees in the future.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

#Bharat