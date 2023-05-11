 letters to the editor : The Tribune India

Frivolous petitions a menace

Refer to ‘Frivolous cases’; those working in Central and state government departments have little accountability with regard to these cases. They, along with petitioners and representatives of quasi-government bodies, are responsible for clogging the wheels of justice. Judges, on their part, can choose not to admit frivolous petitions. The courts are often approached not for obtaining justice but for either delaying it or even obstructing it. Political parties should refrain from making courts their battleground.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

SC’s valuable suggestions

Apropos of ‘Frivolous cases’; in an effort to weed out unnecessary litigation, reduce pendency, save taxpayers’ money and prevent clogging of courts with frivolous cases, the SC has asked the Central and state governments to set up committees in each ministry to determine if a matter requires to be contested and ensure that some cases are settled at the pre-litigation stage. The Central and state governments should consider this as a judicial directive and not just a suggestion to be forgotten.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, solan

Dialogue not possible

Apropos of ‘Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran from court’ and ‘The challenge of deterring Pak is complex’ (May 9); the news report and the article delineate the contours of a failed state. Dealing with such a neighbour is not easy. Talks and deals are not possible with Pakistan because there is no one in its leadership to address India’s concerns. What India can do is to strengthen its borders and bolster civil defence.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

PM’s open letter

Refer to ‘Karnataka decides today; will BJP govt break 38-year jinx?’; it was shocking to read a day ahead of the Karnataka elections that PM Narendra Modi had penned an open letter exhorting the people of the state to vote for the BJP. As per the Election Commission (EC), such letters cannot be issued 48 hours prior to the poll day. The PM, by virtue of this letter, has violated the code of conduct. Why is the Election Commission afraid of taking action against the BJP’s top leaders? Are they above law and the Constitution?

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Stuck in red tape

Apropos of ‘Businesses are still bogged down by red tape’; it is a bitter truth that red tape adversely affects the operations of any business venture in India. Had reforms been introduced to do away with red tape, India’s economic situation would have been entirely different. With the advent of artificial intelligence in governance, the hurdles posed by red tape are likely to become a thing of the past.

VK Anand, chandigarh

Role of intellectuals

Apropos of ‘The elusive public intellectuals in our times’ (May 9); the article brought to the fore the important role intellectuals, writers and poets play in transforming the social, economic and political system of the country. History is replete with instances where the intellectual class spurred a revolution against aristocratic, dictatorial and colonial regimes. French and Bolshevik revolutions were triggered by the ideas of intellectuals that created a hostile public opinion against tyrannical regimes. When intellectuals realise that the rulers are ignoring public welfare and the country’s development, they raise their voice through their revolutionary ideas and writings. These formidable ideas become the harbingers of change in society.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

New design eye-catching

The new design of The Tribune’s Opinion page is eye-catching. The vertical format facilitates optimum utilisation of space. The Tribune represents the ‘Voice of the People’. Readers’ issues, highlighted in the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column, attract the attention of the authorities concerned. The fresh design has given this column a more prominent position on the page.

Anil vinayak, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

