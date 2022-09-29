 Live-streaming of cases : The Tribune India

Live-streaming of cases

Apropos of the editorial ‘Supreme Court goes live’, live-streaming of key cases is a praiseworthy step. The move marks a huge transformation in the functioning of the judiciary as live-streaming will directly bring the common man into conversation. This step will also ensure that court proceedings begin on time and judges give equal time to all parties concerned. This decision is an important step towards providing transparency, and will also help the judiciary win the confidence of the people of the country.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Virtual proceedings

It is a much-awaited move to make Supreme Court proceedings virtual. Being the guardian of the Constitution, and the citizens of the country, the court takes decisions of national importance. Thus, people have the right to be informed about how the system works. Live-streaming of cases, such as quota for EWS and the All India Bar exam, will pave the way to understand how hearings reach a verdict. It will also decongest courts. At the same time, it will increase the challenges for the SC. Insensitivity on sensitive matters will become a subject of debate. Technical glitches should be resolved timely and interpreters of the hearings should be trained accordingly because they are the main channel between viewers and lawyers. Virtual viewers’ suggestions should be taken into consideration.

Asha Rani, yamunanagar

Action against PFI

Refer to the news report ‘Fresh crackdown against PFI, over 170 held across 7 states’; the PFI and its associate outfits have been banned by the government for five years. The PFI is accused of promoting and abetting terrorism. The Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was banned because of similar reasons. This underscores the need for prompt, fair and result-oriented action. Most importantly, to guard against any such organisation, belonging to any community or religion, succeeding in radicalising our young and vulnerable population, we, as a society, must ensure that there is no act that spreads discrimination, provocation or hatred by any individual or group, and especially by any politician or political outfit, whether in the ruling or in the opposition party.

Hira Sharma, by mail

All in the family

Refer to ‘Cong has made politics a family affair: Kashyap’; in almost every party, family members are in politics, therefore, it is unfair to point a finger at a particular family. The Congress is the oldest party and has been associated with India’s freedom struggle and nation-building, unlike some parties who had no role in our freedom movement. The Congress values people as its strength and not the party. Its ideology is about the welfare of the people and ‘unity in diversity’. It does not believe in divisive politics.

Roop Singh Negi, Solan

Tribute to Bhagat Singh

A grateful nation remembered the great revolutionary and freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on his 115th birth anniversary. Rich tributes were paid by our political leaders on the occasion. Cycle rallies, candle marches, blood donation camps, etc., were organised. But the real tribute would be to follow his principles, policies and ideology and translate his cherished dream of a truly free lndia into reality. Sadly, even after 75 years of Independence, his dream remains unfulfilled. Removal of maladies afflicting our social, political and economic system would be a fitting tribute to this great personality. We all need to commit to stand by his ideals. Earnest efforts to eliminate poverty, provide adequate healthcare services, employment and social security to all lndians must be made.

NK Gosain,  Bathinda

Moonlighting rules

Apropos of the article ‘Fresh perspective on moonlighting needed’, the concept of moonlighting is vintage in the western world, but is burgeoning in India, particularly in the IT sector. Lately, the pandemic hardship forced professionals to opt for moonlighting because of layoffs. In the past, courts have permitted employers to terminate employment if an employee was found moonlighting. But this law doesn’t apply to IT industries in some states. By prioritising concerns of IT companies and making suitable amendments, such as protection from misuse of company’s resources and confidential information, it can favour both parties. People from IT backgrounds can opt for offshoot to sharpen skills and keep their motivation high with fringe benefits. Authorisation of moonlighting with clear-cut boundaries might even become an employment benefit in the future.

Tashi Baheti, by mail

