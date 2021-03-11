Macron’s re-election as President is a relief not just for France’s political centrists, but also for its allies in Europe and America. Only the second President to win two terms in 20 years after Jacques Chirac, Macron has promised to be a ‘President for all’, which could present some stability for France and Europe after a tumultuous start to the year following the Ukraine crisis. The ties between India and France improved during Macron’s tenure, particularly in the defence and energy sectors, and the relationship has the potential to scale new heights over the next five years.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Good for India

Reference to ‘Macron’s second term’; his win in the French presidential elections is, indeed, a good news as it will ensure a democratic France and will make a stronger Europe, besides enhancing deeper New Delhi-Paris ties. The mutual association between India and France presents a model of an ideal relationship as both countries respect each other’s core interests. It would not be an exaggeration to say that among all western countries, France is India’s closest friend.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Quality control vital

Refer to ‘EV battery fires’, similar fire incidents were reported when Nano car was introduced. Few cars caught fire due to electrical faults. It never picked up thereafter. Our R&D infrastructure is inadequately equipped and poorly funded, whereas in the West, it is hugely funded by the government or private entrepreneurs. They work to the minutest details before anything is marketed. China, Israel, Norway, have switched to battery-operated cars in a big way, without any such breakdowns. In India, anyone can start a battery business without quality control norms. The government must make rigorous checks mandatory.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Battery safety

Refer to ‘EV battery fires’; electric two-wheelers are increasingly prone to fires, because the technology is obsolete. There are shortfalls due to multiple factors. Battery overheating due to inadequate design will always remain a concern. Competitive costing leads to batteries with less than optimum rating and pricing. There is urgent need for drawing up comprehensive safety standards.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Trade and peace

Today, when India seeks collaboration in trade, technology, clean energy and matters of defence and security with the UK, the US and the European Union, reining in extremist leanings forms an essential prerequisite. Trade is the mantra for development as well as peace. India must engage with Pakistan also in trade, especially when Pakistan’s army chief has expressed an earnest desire to do so at the recently concluded security dialogue seminar. The only hurdle in the way forward is the present growing communal polarisation culture in our country. PM Modi must arrest it without losing any time. The world is watching.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Razing homes

Millions of Indians live below the poverty line and governments which can’t make even kutcha houses available for the poor have no right to demolish their nestlings (‘SC stops razing of Delhi jhuggis, asks Centre to act humanely’). Before razing their shacks and shanties, the authorities should first shift them to alternative places. It is worth remembering that they do have voter and ration cards.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Defence spending

Refer to ‘China’s military spend exceeds India, Oz, Japan, Korea’s jointly’; the Ukraine conflict has brought traditional security concerns to the fore. The world military expenditure crossing $2 trillion for the first time in 2021 speaks for itself. China, too, with its multiple frontier conflicts, has opted for an ‘indivisible security’ approach, as highlighted by its leader. India, being the third-largest defence spender in the world, must not falter in the modernisation of its military. The recently released indigenisation lists by the Department of Defence is a move in the right direction.

Mayank Pathak, Shimla

India needs to catch up

Apropos of ‘China’s military spend exceeds India, Oz, Japan, Korea’s jointly’, this development shows how desperate China is to acquire the command of South China Sea resources and to counter western dominance over it. India and Japan need not focus on these figures as China is more concerned about western powers. But it is a fact that India must urgently upgrade its military with state of the art defence equipment, so that it can have a reasonably defensive military force.

Gagandeep Singh, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com