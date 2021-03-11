Macron’s re-election

Macron’s re-election as President is a relief not just for France’s political centrists, but also for its allies in Europe and America. Only the second President to win two terms in 20 years after Jacques Chirac, Macron has promised to be a ‘President for all’, which could present some stability for France and Europe after a tumultuous start to the year following the Ukraine crisis. The ties between India and France improved during Macron’s tenure, particularly in the defence and energy sectors, and the relationship has the potential to scale new heights over the next five years.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Good for India

Reference to ‘Macron’s second term’; his win in the French presidential elections is, indeed, a good news as it will ensure a democratic France and will make a stronger Europe, besides enhancing deeper New Delhi-Paris ties. The mutual association between India and France presents a model of an ideal relationship as both countries respect each other’s core interests. It would not be an exaggeration to say that among all western countries, France is India’s closest friend.

Satish Sharma Majra, Kaithal

Quality control vital

Refer to ‘EV battery fires’, similar fire incidents were reported when Nano car was introduced. Few cars caught fire due to electrical faults. It never picked up thereafter. Our R&D infrastructure is inadequately equipped and poorly funded, whereas in the West, it is hugely funded by the government or private entrepreneurs. They work to the minutest details before anything is marketed. China, Israel, Norway, have switched to battery-operated cars in a big way, without any such breakdowns. In India, anyone can start a battery business without quality control norms. The government must make rigorous checks mandatory.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

Battery safety

Refer to ‘EV battery fires’; electric two-wheelers are increasingly prone to fires, because the technology is obsolete. There are shortfalls due to multiple factors. Battery overheating due to inadequate design will always remain a concern. Competitive costing leads to batteries with less than optimum rating and pricing. There is urgent need for drawing up comprehensive safety standards.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Trade and peace

Today, when India seeks collaboration in trade, technology, clean energy and matters of defence and security with the UK, the US and the European Union, reining in extremist leanings forms an essential prerequisite. Trade is the mantra for development as well as peace. India must engage with Pakistan also in trade, especially when Pakistan’s army chief has expressed an earnest desire to do so at the recently concluded security dialogue seminar. The only hurdle in the way forward is the present growing communal polarisation culture in our country. PM Modi must arrest it without losing any time. The world is watching.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Razing homes

Millions of Indians live below the poverty line and governments which can’t make even kutcha houses available for the poor have no right to demolish their nestlings (‘SC stops razing of Delhi jhuggis, asks Centre to act humanely’). Before razing their shacks and shanties, the authorities should first shift them to alternative places. It is worth remembering that they do have voter and ration cards.

Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Defence spending

Refer to ‘China’s military spend exceeds India, Oz, Japan, Korea’s jointly’; the Ukraine conflict has brought traditional security concerns to the fore. The world military expenditure crossing $2 trillion for the first time in 2021 speaks for itself. China, too, with its multiple frontier conflicts, has opted for an ‘indivisible security’ approach, as highlighted by its leader. India, being the third-largest defence spender in the world, must not falter in the modernisation of its military. The recently released indigenisation lists by the Department of Defence is a move in the right direction.

Mayank Pathak, Shimla

India needs to catch up

Apropos of ‘China’s military spend exceeds India, Oz, Japan, Korea’s jointly’, this development shows how desperate China is to acquire the command of South China Sea resources and to counter western dominance over it. India and Japan need not focus on these figures as China is more concerned about western powers. But it is a fact that India must urgently upgrade its military with state of the art defence equipment, so that it can have a reasonably defensive military force.

Gagandeep Singh, Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

3
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

7
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

8
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

9
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

10
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema