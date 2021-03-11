Mamata’s antics

Apropos of ‘Bengal Cabinet approves plan to make CM Chancellor’, Mamata Banerjee has come out again with a new tantrum and has exceeded her limits. Approval of the Cabinet to make Mamata Chancellor of all state-run universities (including agricultural and health), replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, is tantamount to occupying a post by removing the designated authority. She must not forget that the Governor is appointed by the President of India and she cannot remove him.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Not the netas we want

Reference to ‘Punjab ex-minister Dharamsot arrested for forest dept scam’; it is shameful when we read or hear such news. First came the name of the state health minister, then it was the HM of Delhi, and now it is former minister Dharamsot. Another ex-minister is also in queue. We entrusted the destiny of the nation to such leaders. India has a rich past, rich resources, rich manpower, but such leaders cannot lead us to glory. Sometimes we lose faith in democracy due to leaders who give preference to their own interests over national interests.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Warning bells

Refer to ‘150% rise in diabetics in 3 decades, ICMR issues guidance’; the surge is a matter of huge concern. Prevention is better than cure. Our youth is leading a sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy diet and there is lack of physical exercise. Mandatory and regular checkups, maintaining healthy weight, leading a stress-free life and engaging in positive social activities will help. Walks, yoga and meditation are beneficial in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Volatile debates

No doubt the comments made against Prophet Mohammed by Nupur Sharma were uncalled for, however, it is vital to take into account how she was provoked by the opposite panellist, who made objectionable comments on Lord Shiva. Over years, to grab more eyeballs and increase TRPs, the debates on TV channels have metamorphosised into warring zones where panellists go hammer and tongs against each other to emphasise their points, as a result, often crossing the violable line. Nupur Sharma is a mere scapegoat among the long roll of representatives, across party lines, who have, every now and then, transgressed moral decorum of shows and issued controversial statements.

Aarti Aggarwal, Kapurthala

Repo rate

The RBI has rightly increased the repo rate by .50 basis points, bringing it to 4.90%. With this, the loans granted by banks are apt to become costlier; dissuading people to avail lesser loans, resulting into decreased money circulation in the economy. Another parallel way to squeeze money circulation is to persuade people to park their savings in banks and post offices. Therefore, the RBI should take steps to increase deposit rates as well. They are at the lowest possible level.

NPS Sohal, Chandigarh

Parental alienation

In family courts, a child is at the mercy of judges. In the guardian and wards cases, where the welfare of a child should be discussed, often than not, judges are facilitating women at the cost of children, who are unable to meet their father. The government should make laws and implement ‘shared parenting’ to stop this practice in the courts and prevent parental alienation.

Jitender Kumar Gupta, Haryana

Oh, Miyar valley!

The report ‘Lahaul valley’s last village gets road connectivity’ made me go back over 40 years. As a geologist, I, along with a colleague, carried out geological mapping of the 70-odd km Miyar valley in the remote Great Himalayan Range. There was no vehicular connection to a dozen-odd villages of this area, let alone the rest of the 40-km-long valley of barren terrain. It would take expedition parties two days to reach the last village, Khanjar. We set up our camp near Chhaling village, 5 km short of Khanjar. The village folk were curious. A middle-aged villager strode over to my tent and asked if we were carrying some medicines. His mother had fever and severe headache. I handed him a few paracetamol tablets. The next day, we found a group of villagers pleading for medicines. Our geological camp looked like a dispensary. Most of them wanted to stock medicines for future use. What medicines and for what ailments, it hardly seemed to matter. It only reflected the pitiable condition of the healthcare system in those remote villages. Thanks to the road construction activity, the socio-economic condition of the inhabitants has changed now. I was pleasantly surprised to read a news item some time ago that a Miyari girl had cracked the JEE Main exam.

KC Prashar, Kullu

