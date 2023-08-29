 Manipur crisis : The Tribune India

Manipur crisis



Apropos of ‘3 houses set ablaze in Imphal’; at a time when the world is hailing India for its Chandrayaan-3 mission and the G20 presidency, the persisting turmoil in Manipur has cast a dark shadow. A humanitarian crisis has engulfed the state, with no immediate signs of a rapprochement between the two warring communities. It is unfortunate that efforts to counter the unrest in Manipur weren’t made until the eleventh hour. The situation drew national attention only when a horrific video of two women being publicly assaulted surfaced. The need of the hour is to restore peace and harmony in the state. A prolonged internal strife doesn’t bode well for the nation.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Promote equality, not hate

Refer to ‘Deepening divide’; communal cases, such as a teacher asking students to slap a Muslim boy and a Kathua student being beaten up by a teacher and the principal for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on the class blackboard, undermine the principles of equality, respect and safety that should be upheld in schools. The school authorities should take immediate action in this regard. Teachers play a vital role in shaping the minds and values of their students. A teacher’s primary responsibility is to facilitate a safe and supportive learning environment where students can grow intellectually, emotionally and socially. Hate, bigotry and discrimination have no place in teaching and learning.

Sheikh Shabir Kulgami, Kashmir

Teachers must set an example

Discrimination based on caste, creed and religion by teachers in schools is distressing. Teachers play a pivotal role in not only imparting academic knowledge but also in shaping students into well-rounded individuals who contribute positively to society. Teachers are role models for their students. By demonstrating ethical behaviour and integrity in their own actions, they set a strong example for students to follow. Children’s minds are impressionable. It’s essential to provide them guidance, education and support that helps them develop into responsible human beings. Those harming the cohesive fabric of society should be dealt with severely.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

Historic triumph

Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships in the men’s javelin throw at Budapest, Hungary. It’s no mean achievement. Chopra is now only the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to hold the Olympic and World Championships titles at the same time. Chopra’s victory is a source of inspiration and motivation for young individuals interested in sports. His achievements not only showcase his talent and hard work but also highlight the potential of Indian athletes on the global stage.

Deepak Taak, Panchkula

Violation of human rights

The recent revelation that Indian-origin women in Coventry city of the UK were given radioactive chapatis during a medical trial in 1969 is a gross violation of human rights and medical ethics and a blatant example of racism and colonialism. The women, who were suffering from iron deficiency, were not informed that they were being exposed to radiation; they were also not given any follow-up care. They were treated as guinea pigs by the researchers who wanted to study the absorption of iron. The government and the medical authorities should take swift and serious action against those responsible for this heinous crime. The women who were subjected to this experiment deserve an apology, compensation and proper medical attention.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Maintain cordial relations

The ongoing bickering between the Governor and the CM of Punjab is unwarranted and uncalled for. The Constitution clearly accords them respective duties and responsibilities. It doesn’t behove the two constitutional dignitaries to wash their dirty linen in public. Both are consistently ignoring the apex court’s advice to show mature statesmanship. The use of unparliamentary language, personal attacks and the exchange of allegations and counter-allegations are not conducive to a healthy political discourse. Cordial relations between the two are a prerequisite for smooth functioning of the government.

Raj Kumar Goyal, Patiala

