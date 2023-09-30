 Manipur still in turmoil : The Tribune India

Manipur still in turmoil



Refer to ‘Manipur burning’; Manipur continued to burn, while the media, preoccupied with the euphoric coverage of Chandrayaan-3 and the G20 summit, put the issue on the back burner. It would be unfortunate if the din of electioneering now dims the focus on the strife-torn state. The government should bring entire Manipur, including the currently left-out Meitei-dominated areas, under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. In this way, neither the security forces would feel constrained nor would the Kukis feel discriminated against. The ruling dispensation must restore peace in Manipur for the sake of the country’s image.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Extending AFSPA no solution

Apropos of ‘Manipur burning’; it is a sombre commentary on the Central dispensation that it continues to retain CM N Biren Singh despite his utter failure to maintain law and order over the past five months. Even during the recent special session of Parliament, the Manipur issue took a backseat. The Centre, revelling in the success of the Chandrayan-3 mission and the G20 summit, failed to notice that Manipur is still in turmoil, and the law and order situation has deteriorated significantly. Merely extending AFSPA for six months and transferring a senior IPS officer from J&K to post him as the new DGP in the strife-torn state may prove to be an exercise in futility.

Maheshwer Sharma, Shimla

Man behind Green Revolution

Refer to ‘He led India out of the hunger trap’; from living on imported wheat from the US till 1965 to becoming self-reliant now, all credit goes to the father of India’s Green Revolution. MS Swaminathan’s decision to not join the Indian Police Service in 1949 turned out to be a significant gain for the field of agriculture science. Besides focusing on sustainable livelihood, he also encouraged women to participate in agricultural activities. It was he who floated the idea of a biotechnology park for women. He should have received the Bharat Ratna award while he was alive, but even now, it is suggested that he should be honoured posthumously.

Bal Govind, Noida

Legendary policymaker

Prof MS Swaminathan will be remembered as a legendary agricultural policymaker who effectively utilised high-yielding dwarf varieties of wheat and rice developed by Norman Borlaug and his team through his connections with the national leadership to ensure India’s food security. His prowess earned him the prestigious posts of Director-IARI (Pusa Institute) and DG-ICAR. He also chaired many national and international institutes and commissions on agriculture. The best tribute to him would be the early implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report for the welfare of farmers and long-term food security of India.

Virender Singh Lather, Karnal

Fearless freedom fighter

On the 116th birth anniversary of fearless freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the nation united to honour the icon. Prime Minister Modi rightly described him as a ‘beacon of courage’. Bhagat Singh’s legacy will continue to inspire generations. His words against hatred and concerns about inequality resonate even today as we strive for an egalitarian India. It was heartening to see leaders from various walks of life pay tributes to the national hero. As we remember Bhagat Singh, let us renew our commitment to the values he stood for and work towards the India he envisioned — a land of equality, justice and freedom.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Elderly need love, support

Refer to ‘Ageing population’; our civilisation has always taken pride in the way we treated our elderly. Nowadays, the state of elders is quite distressing as respect for them is dwindling. Many of them are forced to live lives of humiliation, abuse and isolation without financial, medical or emotional support. Everyone is caught up in a desperate race towards success, especially the youth, and as a result, it seems that we have left the elderly behind. Of the elderly population, 70 per cent are living below the poverty line. The government pension they receive is highly inadequate, highlighting the urgent need for a more generous old-age pension programme.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

