Mining mafia

Reference to ‘Illegal mining in Haryana’; it is disheartening that the mafia has evolved and organised its network so well that it even dares to challenge the system and is unafraid to even attack or kill government officials. Though there are many provisions in law to prevent such incidents, they will be effective only if they are implemented, and not used only for political gains. Negligence of the matter initially and corrupt officials have contributed to this menace. However, it can be stopped if the officials concerned do their duty with honesty and maintain professional integrity. The government must back them with the required resources.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

Running show arbitrarily

As soon as the Parliament Session started, various opposition parties gave notice to discuss the Adani-Hindenburg issue, but presiding officers of both Houses have rejected it, leading to adjournment without transacting any substantial business entailing huge public money. If the stalemate is not sorted out, Parliament may be further adjourned. What is the use of these customary pre-session meetings when the government is to run Parliament arbitrarily and not give a proper reply to questions raised by the Opposition? Earlier, too, the government allowed one or the other sessions to be washed out, and thereby jeopardising parliamentary democracy.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Discuss Adani row

Parliament is the place where people’s voice is raised and to deny discussion is a matter of a concern (‘Want debate, not disruption: TMC strikes discordant note’). The government seems to be sending a wrong message by not allowing a discussion in the House. Why is the government hesitating to discuss the issue? The people of India have the right to know the facts of the Adani row. Also, the logjam costs the taxpayers’ money.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Musharraf’s death

Refer to ‘Kargil architect Musharraf dead’; the death of this Kargil villain should compel present and future leaders of Pakistan to start brain-storming sessions among themselves. Musharraf must have recollected the famous lines of Bahadur Shah Zafar — ‘Do gaz zameen bhi na mili ku-e-yaar mein.’ Nawaz Sharif, too, must be feeling, ‘Lagta nahin hai dil mera ujde dayar mein.’ Restoration of democracy is the only way out for Pakistan to survive in the long run. Punjabi-dominated and army-ruled Pakistan cannot continue to be indifferent to Balochis and Sindhis, and also to its neighbours. An elected, not a ‘selected’ Prime Minister can save Pakistan.

Lt Col JS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Awaken through education

Apropos of ‘Preaching disharmony’; there is a need to create awareness among people who turn to ‘miracle workers’ and babas for healing, besides seeking answers to painful problems of life. My wife has been suffering from a neurological disorder for the past 35 years, and despite protracted medical treatment, there has been no respite. My father-in-law is an astrologer and a brother-in-law has devoted his life to spirituality. Both have no solution to our problem. It is owing to illiteracy that gullible masses, especially the marginalised ones, try to find some relief through self-styled ‘god men’ for their social, economic and health problems. Only education can wean them away from such unscrupulous elements. Rational thinking and scientific temper are needed.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

Why Singapore model?

Sending principals of government schools to Singapore for training is disgraceful for India. We need commitment from teachers and not a new methodology when it comes to teaching in the government schools. Who claims that the system followed in a small country like Singapore is suitable for Indian children? Our own teaching system is good. Tata Group chairperson and many others holding top positions are the product of government schools. It will be better if the AAP government in Punjab uses the limited resources at its command in a prudent manner. Cancer patients in Bathinda are not getting the committed help from the state government. It is better the government stops such propaganda exercises.

Bhartendu Sood, Chandigarh

No more hatred

The middle ‘Breaking bread as friends’ portrays the real scenario of human bonding between Indians and Pakistanis. Hatred which emanated following the Partition of the country has vanished with the passage of time. Why two communities with similar faces, food habits, language and music should have hate for each other? I know hundreds of academicians and tourists who have visited Pakistan and are impressed by the warmth and affection of its people. Whatever tinge of hatred emanating from few ignorant people is the contribution of politicians of either side.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

