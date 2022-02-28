Mockery of UN principles

It is a strange irony that Russia continues to preside over the UNSC while attacking Ukraine and vetoing the very resolution of the council ‘deploring its invasion’. Is it not a travesty of rules and procedures at the UN? No wonder, the UN has failed to live up to its own charter. The rules must be revised. All nations have interests, but those will have to be subordinated to the higher common interest of peace and security in the world. India’s heft in the world is primarily on account of its standing on the higher moral ground and subscription to multilateral rules in the international order. Our abstaining from voting on the UN resolution has not served our cause in any way. Even as a victim of Chinese brazen aggression, we failed to deplore Russian aggression. We are neither serving our principles nor interests.

Lt Col GS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

Choose diplomacy, not war

It is inconceivable to witness that Russia, one of the most powerful nuclear powers, whatever be the differences, chose to invade a smaller neighbouring nation. This kind of a choice made by a global power is highly questionable. Countries of influence, like Russia, must set better examples to resolve territorial disputes and should not succumb to military means. The 21st century is a world of diplomacy, dialogue and democracy for sustained peaceful negotiated settlement of all matters of mutual interest, including matters of territorial dispute. The whole world should build optimum pressure on Russia for immediate cessation of violence, which has no place in the present-day world. Violation of a nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by any other nation amounts to blatant repudiation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and should be deplored by all.

PR Chaswal, Ambala

India in a spot

Russian attack on Ukraine has created a difficult situation for India’s foreign policy. It is a testing time for the Ministry of External Affairs in many respects. It will be a challenge to evacuate 20,000 Indians and resist pressure, both from Russia and America, and tackle the emerging alliance of Russia, China and Pakistan, to mention a few. Will it be possible for India to take a principled and powerful stand, or adopt a policy similar to obsolete non-alignment? PM Modi has always been critical of the non-aligned policy. What new policy the present government adopts to deal with the emerging new Cold War will be a matter of great interest for people at large, and especially students of international relations.

Vinay K Malhotra, Ambala Cantt

Act of war

The invasion of Ukraine is not only another violation of territorial integrity since the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, but also is another act of the use of brutal force by Russia against its peaceful neighbour. Ukraine has been struggling to build a democratic society for years. One fails to understand India’s foreign policy. Why has the External Affairs Minister been talking of diplomacy without recognising that Russia has invaded Ukraine?

Keshra Sangwal, Poland

Menace of cattle

Refer to ‘Stray cattle as poll issue’; while it is common in UP for stray cattle to enter fields and target crops, farmers say that the menace worsened after the BJP came to power in 2017, due to the collapse of the local cattle markets, curbs in transportation of cattle, shutting down of illegal slaughterhouses and the policy of cow conservation. Stray cattle enter the fields in herds and not only devour the crops, but also trample over large tracts of it. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has played up the issue in his campaign and promised to throw out the ‘baba, bull and bulldozer’ government of CM Yogi Adityanath. This prompted PM Modi to promise a new system that would get rid of the problem.

SS Paul, Nadia

Scientific temperament

The government is celebrating National Science Day, but is unable to instil scientific culture in society (‘Promote the whys & hows’). Most schools and undergraduate colleges have science laboratories, but they don’t have sufficient equipment for practicals. Even institutes with good lab infrastructure don’t make students go through practicals. It is considered a waste of time as it will not leave enough time to prepare for entrance exams. The institutes save money by restricting the supply of salts, acids, glass equipment and animal bodies and plants for dissection. Students, aspiring to become a doctor, don’t even go through a frog dissection. Some brilliant students leave science stream midway as they find it boring. Success of education should not be confined to only getting admission into a top-ranking science institute. Science loses when an engineer or a doctor joins some other vocation due to disinterest. Lab infrastructure should be developed at the grassroots to catch the right talent.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

