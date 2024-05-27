Modi’s bid to win over Punjabis

Apropos of ‘Modi in Punjab’; the Prime Minister’s rallies in Punjab amid the farmers’ protests highlight a desperate bid to gain political ground in the state. Modi’s attempt to invoke Sikh sentiments by patting himself on the back for the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in 2019 and his government for reopening files of cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots are of no use as the farmers’ grievances remain unresolved. The repeal of the contentious farm laws, a reluctant concession, hasn’t addressed the cultivators’ core demand of a legal guarantee for MSP. Modi’s gestures are unlikely to sway the farmers, who remain sceptical of the BJP’s intentions after the prolonged agitation and perceived betrayals. Until substantial policy changes take place, symbolic gestures will fail to mend the fractured trust.

Gurdev Singh, by mail

Stop treating tillers as anarchists

Refer to the editorial ‘Modi in Punjab’; the stir launched by farmers against the enactment of the three contentious farm laws was initially treated by the government with disdain and apathy. The authorities wanted to quell the agitation by deploying all types of heavy-handed measures to scare the cultivators away. But the farming community braved the elements with remarkable resilience and didn’t succumb to pressure. The laws were only repealed when it became clear that the protests could not be reined in. More recently, the government attempted to scuttle the Dilli Chalo march. If the ruling regime wants to pacify the irate farmers, it should stop treating them like anarchists. It is not the use of force but dialogue that can help the government mend fences with the farmers.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Hill state suffers from govt apathy

With reference to the article ‘Uttarakhand beset by Char Dham Yatra chaos, forest fires’; the hill state has been reeling under the weight of mismanaged pilgrimages and rampant forest fires. The Char Dham Yatra, a spiritual journey, has morphed into a perilous trek, claiming lives because of negligence. Overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure and disregard for safety norms have marred the sacred event. Meanwhile, the state’s lungs burn in uncontrolled blazes, an outcome of the government’s environmental apathy. The authorities’ lackadaisical approach to disaster management and environmental conservation is alarming. It is high time that the officials behind the lapses were held accountable and measures were taken to save lives.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Try Pune car crash teen as an adult

The Pune Porsche car crash involving a drunken teenager that resulted in two deaths has understandably sparked a nationwide outrage. The incident has once again thrown the spotlight on the flaws in our justice delivery system. The juvenile, who is old enough to know the difference between right and wrong, must be tried as an adult. It is shocking how the boy’s family, which happens to be quite influential, tried to frame their driver to save the teenager. The fact that the teen was granted bail within hours of the mishap on some ridiculous conditions, like writing a 300-word essay on accidents and undergoing counselling, is telling. Any juvenile who commits a serious crime should be tried as an adult.

O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Heatwave hits voter turnout

North India is reeling under a scorching heatwave. Understandably, some polling booths wear a deserted look towards the afternoon. The Election Commission of India (ECI) must have a good explanation for the inordinately long election schedule. Intense heat has robbed many voters of enthusiasm, discouraging them from leaving home and exercising their franchise. Holding elections at the peak of the summer was not a good idea in the first place. But the election authorities must at least make some basic arrangements, like drinking water, for voters at polling stations. The ECI must not take the voters for granted.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib #Sikhs