Modi’s charisma waning

Apropos of ‘Double-engine anti-incumbency’ (Nous Indica); the BJP relied heavily on Modi’s charisma during the Karnataka Assembly elections. The poll outcome indicates that the party can no longer take voters for granted. The pageantry during election rallies has lost its significance as people are no longer swayed by such gimmicks. The ruling party has been unable to effectively address critical issues such as the Adani controversy, sexual harassment of wrestlers and cow vigilantism. Today’s voters are discerning and can understand the reasons for the delay in action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Rahul energised workers

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections because of strong anti-incumbency (Nous Indica). Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was also helpful as he successfully energised the grassroots-level workers of his party by pledging to improve the lot of the urban poor, Dalits, farmers and the minorities of Karnataka. However, there was unnecessary confusion and uncertainty surrounding the CM’s selection. The Congress should avoid granting excessive autonomy to ambitious regional leaders who frequently defy the central leadership, undertake yatras without the party’s approval and publicly criticise their own Chief Ministers. They can undermine the party’s efforts to connect with the masses; their defiance can turn potential victories into shocking defeats.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Encroachments in Gurugram

Refer to ‘Evicting encroachers’; encroachment happens due to laxity in the enforcement of laws. It is often done by land sharks, gangsters and corrupt bureaucrats who operate with the support of politicians. Despite the existence of guidelines and regulations, illegal colonies, farmhouses and showrooms continue to mushroom. Gurugram, referred to as the ‘cyber hub of India’, is experiencing problems due to rapid population growth. To effectively tackle the menace of encroachment, it is crucial to foster cooperation between the government and law enforcement agencies, as well as local communities.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala city

Financial information

I was delighted to read the news features on the ‘My Money’ special page in The Tribune. A similar page/column used to appear around two decades ago, but it was discontinued. It would be laudable if the current page is brought out regularly to disseminate financial information to the readers. This information helps them make informed decisions about investments, understand market trends and stay updated on economic developments.

Jaswinder Singh, Ludhiana

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

The RBI will withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, but it is not clear what is the difference between demonetisation and ‘withdrawal from circulation’. Even if it continues to be legal tender for a while, people may be hesitant to accept the Rs 2,000 note as there could be potential difficulties in depositing or exchanging it. How long these notes will remain legal tender is not known at this time, even as the RBI has asked people to ‘deposit and/or exchange these banknotes on or before September 30, 2023’.

IPS Anand, Chandigarh

Theft in Dubai

Apropos of ‘Lost and found, right here in India’; losing valuables poses a challenging situation, especially when you are in a foreign country and unfamiliar with the local system and laws. I faced this situation on my first trip to Dubai in 2019. My wife lost her purse containing money. We went to the nearest police station. The police officer called the driver with whom we went for sightseeing. Just after 10 minutes of closed-door discussions with the officer, the driver returned our item, with the money intact. We were thankful to the officer. The tag line ‘Atithi devo bhava’ really suits Dubai and not India, where foreign tourists are often targeted by criminals.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

