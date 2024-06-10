Modi’s moment of truth

With reference to ‘Keep your friends close, enemies closer’; as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his third term, political manoeuvring becomes paramount. The warmth from allies like N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar masks a precarious balance of power. With Sonia Gandhi’s rumoured outreach to NDA partners, the adage ‘Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer’ is more relevant than ever. Modi must navigate this landscape with the cunning of Chanakya and Machiavelli. The internal dynamics within the NDA, coupled with an emboldened Opposition, demand strategic acumen. Naidu’s focus on Andhra Pradesh may benefit Modi, but the larger question remains: Can the PM manage these intricate alliances without compromising his vision? The coming months will reveal whether this coalition stays resilient or fractures under pressure.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

Holding the coalition steady

Refer to ‘Keep your friends close, enemies closer’; the article captures the intricate dynamics of PM Narendra Modi’s third-term manoeuvring, emphasising the need for Chanakya and Machiavelli-like strategic pragmatism. As Modi consolidates power, allies like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar must align with the Centre’s demands to secure essential financial aid for their states. Despite Sonia Gandhi’s overtures for a coalition shift, Modi retained power as the INDIA bloc lacked the numbers. Potential infighting in the NDA and possible parliamentary disruptions reveal a tactical style of governance. Keeping allies close and adversaries closer will be crucial for Modi to maintain stability in the coalition in the coming months.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Spreading awareness is the key

Apropos of the editorial ‘Child food poverty’; though India has achieved self-sufficiency in food production, it does not guarantee food security. It is unfortunate that, despite having surplus food, hunger still persists in the country. A significant number of children do not have access to a protein-rich diet or grains. The significance of consuming a diet rich in nutrition for the healthy development of young children cannot be emphasised enough. The government should focus on stepping up food intake among young children. A nationwide awareness campaign to enlighten the masses about the perils of malnutrition is the need of the hour.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Spectre of militancy in Punjab

Apropos of the news report ‘Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF’; the statement by Vinay Kajla — who is the DIG, CISF, Airport (North Sector) — suggesting that the constable had assaulted MP-elect Kangana Ranaut in a rush of blood is irresponsible and uncalled for. It does not matter if the CISF staffer had a clean record of 15 years. She had no right to raise her hand on the actor. The SKM and other farm unions have made life miserable for the masses. There are some anti-social elements in the state who harbour separatist sentiments. On top of that, a cash reward and support have been announced for the erring official, setting a dangerous precedent. It seems like the people of Punjab have not learnt anything from the long spell of militancy in the state.

Jagdish Banyal, by mail

Kangana must watch her mouth

The CISF staffer’s assault on actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport is condemnable. There is no place for violence in this country. But the actor’s remarks on rising terrorism in Punjab are highly inappropriate. As an MP, she must refrain from making statements that can hurt the religious sentiments of a community. She may have to pay a heavy price for her words. Besides, as the CISF’s Vinay Kajla put it, Kulwinder had acted in a rush of blood over some derogatory remarks previously made by Kangana on the farmers’ stir. Stringent action should be taken against the Bollywood actor for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Nyamatdeep Kaur, Amritsar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Nitish Kumar #Sonia Gandhi