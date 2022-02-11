Modi's speech unethical

Apropos of ‘Modi targets Cong in Parl for 2nd day’, Modi used the platform of Parliament to respond to the Opposition’s questions on his government policies to accelerate the BJP’s election campaign in the five poll-bound states. He accused the opposition parties of inciting migrants to return to their parent states, causing the spread of Covid. He wanted to convey that only the Opposition was responsible for the migrants’ plight and made an attempt to pass on the onus of the second wave mismanagement to the Opposition. The Prime Minister forgot that he was addressing the MPs duly elected by the people. The PM also criticised Nehru for not providing military help to the ‘satyagrahis’ in the liberation of Goa, which is also a poll-bound state. This is highly unethical.

RS SEMBHI, Ludhiana

Free to wear hijab

Education is a field where religious controversies must not be brought in. The recent Karnataka hijab controversy has crossed all limits of discrimination against Muslims. Secularism isn’t merely the practice and profession of Hindu practices. Rather every religion must be respected equally. Hijab should not be a matter of concern as education doesn’t discriminate. The educational institutions do not have any right to play with the future of these girls just on the basis of their religious beliefs. This should stop and peace must prevail among all communities.

Ishita Kukreja, Ludhiana

Sanctity of elections

All regional and national parties have fielded candidates on the basis of caste, religion, region and community. Some have criminal backgrounds. Are we, the people of Independent India, not surrendering to unwanted forces of democracy? Certain influential and powerful persons have been playing with the law and order machinery. Would the voters elect a clean, educated and vibrant candidate to serve the nation and its citizenry? Would our elected representatives empower the constitutional machinery to work independently to wipe out corruption, violence against women, drug menace and other social evils? Every organ of society should contribute to awaken the innocent voters who can be influenced and misguided very easily to cast his/her precious vote.

DILWAR ALI MEERAK, TOHANA

NEP execution

The Centre recently appointed M Jagadesh Kumar as the UGC Chairman for a term of five years. As per the National Education Policy-2020, the UGC and AICTE would be abolished and a new body called the National Higher Education Regulatory Council, having four independent verticals, would be created to look after higher education in the country. It appears that the execution of NEP-2020 is stalled at least for the time being.

LN Dahiya, Rohtak

Away from kitchen

With reference to ‘When the kitchen becomes irrelevant’; old-time moms were simple, less educated, more adjusting and mostly non-working. So the kitchen was their domain. The family remained glued and values were caught automatically by youngsters while growing up. Women empowerment, high cost of living, job scarcity, rat race, peer pressure etc., have forced young moms to take up jobs. You lose something to gain something. Sacrificed on the altar is quality time with kids, cooking, company of elders who refuse to migrate to bigger cities. The deterioration of human/family bonding is evident. This vicious cycle seems endless, unless brainstorming is done to find a solution to this social issue.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

Other side of coin

The middle ‘Magic of India prevails’ depicts a rosy picture of the ‘changing scenario’ of India. If his granddaughter would have seen the other side of the coin, she would have a different opinion about the ‘magic of India’. She must be unaware of a large number of problems being faced by the common Indian, be it unemployment, drug addiction, corruption, expensive health and education facilities, brain drain. She has just seen the positive side of the things, but according to me every NRI must know about the ground reality. She just came as a tourist and enjoyed it. India is a great country with unity in diversity, but it has equally great problems too, which are unfortunately eating up the nation. If she would have undergone the ordeals people face, she would never want to visit India again.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

