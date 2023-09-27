 Moody’s report on Aadhaar : The Tribune India

Moody’s report on Aadhaar



In a world increasingly reliant on digital identities, India’s resolve to uphold the credibility of Aadhaar is unwavering. The recent Moody’s report, questioning Aadhaar’s reliability, has elicited a swift and sharp response from the Centre. Aadhaar is not just a number; it’s a lifeline that binds an individual’s identity to his or her biometrics. Moody’s concerns regarding service denials and biometric reliability, especially in challenging conditions, are duly noted. However, the government has clarified that essential schemes like MGNREGS disburse funds directly into accounts without the need for biometric authentication, addressing the issues raised.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Feeble response

Refer to ‘Spoilsport China’; this isn’t the first time that China has been discriminatory towards athletes from the northeastern state. In a retaliatory step, the Ministry of External Affairs has registered a strong protest, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has opted not to visit China. However, these actions are a rather feeble response to Beijing’s high-handedness. In July, India withdrew its entire wushu team from the World University Games as China had issued stapled visas to three athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately, the government has not taken such a tough stand this time. By participating in the Asian Games without the three players, we have surrendered our sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh to China.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Warning to students

Apropos of ‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they have Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’; NRI businessman Sukhi Bath has done a commendable job by shedding light on the real picture of Canada for aspiring students. The trend is worrisome as most of the students in Punjab aim to go abroad. When asked about their field of interest, most of them are clueless. While unemployment may be a driving factor for migration, the majority of the students demonstrate a lack of interest and dedication when it comes to taking competitive and recruitment exams here.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Eye-opener for Punjabis

Refer to ‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they have Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’; the report is an eye-opener for the Punjabi parents who are hell-bent on sending their wards to Canada. Businessman Sukhi Bath has shown the mirror to both parents and students. There is no difference in rental costs and job opportunities between our country and the ‘dream’ country of the students. Why go to Canada if the youth will encounter the same problems as they are facing here? Punjabi youths should not fall prey to fraudulent travel agents. A wrong decision can lead students into depression and financially burden their parents.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Technological leap forward

Refer to ‘IAF inducts first C-295 aircraft’; the introduction of this aircraft not only represents a technological leap forward, but also holds considerable promise for improving the IAF’s operational efficiency. This is a critical milestone in our military services’ modernisation efforts and will have a substantial influence on our nation’s defence capability. The aircraft has a wide range of functions, including personnel transport, cargo transportation, medical evacuation and disaster relief. This versatility will enhance the IAF’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to a wide array of domestic and international crises. The aircraft is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol duties.

Shipra Kumar, Chandigarh

Encourage brevity

Refer to ‘Cut legal jargon’; the Supreme Court Judge has acted wisely by requesting all parties involved to simplify the legal points, making them accessible to everyone without the need for specialised skills to decipher them. While it’s important to ensure that every point is addressed without ambiguity, documents that run into hundreds of pages become unwieldy for the average citizen to read. Brevity should be encouraged in the legal language. Artificial intelligence can be used to reduce the complexity of legal arguments.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

