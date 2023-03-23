Apropos of ‘Xi in Russia’; it would be an understatement to say that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Russia visit, the first after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, is significant. The International Criminal Court has issued an international warrant against the Russian President because of alleged war crimes and other charges. Xi’s visit will be a morale booster for Putin. It also sends a strong message to the western world, which has stood behind Ukraine and Zelenskyy, that its efforts to isolate Putin have fallen flat. One hopes Xi is able to bring about peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is in the larger interest of the world.

Bal Govind, Noida

More than neighbours

Apropos of ‘Xi in Russia’; China and Russia are more than just neighbours. Since the fragmentation of the USSR in 1991, they have maintained a symbiotic relationship that has stood the test of time. China is trotting around the globe like a knight in shining armour with a sword of diplomacy in its hand. For a global bully to act like this is bad news for India. We should perk up our diplomatic skills and be the one to bolster peace and bring about a ceasefire in the ongoing war that has pushed the global economy into an unending quicksand.

Rewant sharma, by mail

Pillars of democracy

Reference to ‘No sealed cover’; law is bound by certain tenets. However, the interpretation of any law is subject to the knowledge, intent and subjectivity of a judge. Also, the court is bound by the evidence before it. The Supreme Court has accepted sealed covers on many occasions. At times, the government of the day has to act as per popular sentiments, and at other times, it does so in its own interest. It is for the judges to decide objectively on the intentions of the government. The judiciary and the executive are both solid pillars on which democracy thrives. They must work together as a team and not transgress into each other’s domains.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Mission not successful

Reference to ‘80K cops, still he fled...’; the HC has rightfully reprimanded the CM of Punjab for failure in nabbing the fugitive, Amritpal. Ironically, the CM is publicly chest-thumping over a ‘successful’ operation, despite the main culprit being on the run. In no uncertain terms, the botched-up operation is a loss of face for the Punjab Government. The entire episode is unnecessarily hogging the media limelight. The outcome is that a handful of miscreants outside India are indulging in vandalism as a mark of solidarity with the Khalistan movement. Interestingly, the Centre is proclaiming that there is no such movement in the country, but during the farmers’ agitation, it asserted that it was backed by so-called Khalistani groups. Such statements provide legitimacy to the non-existent, symbolic groups.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Stretching it far

Refer to ‘All-party meets by Dhankhar, Birla fail to end Parl logjam’; the onus of smooth running of Parliament lies with the ruling party but it appears that it is not ready to relent to pave the way for the smooth working of Parliament. There seems to be no justification in demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and also disagreeing for a JPC on the Adani row. It is unfortunate that despite permission from Dhankhar, Kharge was not allowed to speak by the ruling party. The BJP’s spokesperson calling Rahul ‘Mir Jafar of Indian polity’ is highly deplorable. The BJP is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill to avoid a discussion on the Adani issue. The logjam may send a wrong message across the country.

ROOP SINGH NEGI, Solan

Increase flights

Reference to ‘Help us get Rs 8,304 cr for Jai Ram Thakur’s dream airport project...’; being a hill state, there is a scarcity of long stretches of plain lands. The Kangra valley is thickly populated and people have small landholdings. The extension of the present airport at Gaggal in Kangra to facilitate the landing of big airplanes will uproot a large number of people living there for generations. When the financial condition of the state is very weak, why are both the BJP and the Congress bent upon taking up this costly project? Instead of extending the airport, the number of flights should be increased. The extension will mainly benefit big construction companies and private airlines. If at all the government wants to have a bigger airport, a survey should be conducted to identify barren lands, which could also cater to the adjoining districts of Mandi and Hamirpur.

Ashok bahl, Kangra

