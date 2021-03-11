MSP on moong

The decision to buy moong at MSP by the Punjab Government with approval of the Centre is a welcome step toward the welfare of farmers. This will encourage them to go for diversification of crops, as being advocated by agriculture scientists and environmentalists who are worried about the dwindling water table and soil health. Procurement of moong by the government at MSP will help the farmers increase their income and the government will have stocks for meeting the local demands and explore export options. Other state governments should follow suit and encourage the farmers to grow area-specific crops and make arrangements for purchase at MSP by creating mandi infrastructure. In this way, the agriculture sector will touch new milestones.

Darshan Singh Bhathal, Nangal

Composite culture

Apropos of ‘Weaponising imagined hurt’, composite culture is an anathema to Hindutva credo of one nation, one culture. Pluralism is dubbed appeasement and advocates of composite culture are called ‘pseudo-secularists’. The avenging Hindu cannot be expected to honour the Places of Worship Act or the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case. The spate of cases filed against mosques, allegedly built after demolition of Hindu temples centuries ago, is not only an attempt to announce the political triumph of Hindutva, but also the eyes are set on winning the 2024 elections. Complete intolerance would result in social upheaval with dire consequences, and if the avenging Hindu bulldozer rolls down unchecked, the fate of India as a fast developing nation would be in jeopardy.

Prem Singh Dahiya, Rohtak

Sedition law

Refer to ‘Time to review scope of sedition law’; instead of repealing this law, a guideline should be made so that its legal purpose can be fulfilled. It is necessary to make necessary changes according to the need of the hour. Sovereignty and integrity of the country is the most important. Therefore, while reconsidering this law, all its provisions will be taken care of. Anyone is accused of sedition if they try to incite hatred or contempt.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Hardy generation

The middle ‘Let their struggles be a guide’ was inspiring. Our grandparents’ generation, though less educated, were more able than us. Not only the Partition, but also they were adapted to living a simple life without electricity, communication gadgets, etc. Though medical science was not advanced in their time, they were healthier than the present generation. The lack of facilities made them stronger in day-to-day lives. Though we cannot become like them, we must develop the ability to deal with adversities just like they did.

Vikramjit Singh, Amritsar

Law for cops too

Our Constitution clearly states that, ‘the State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India’. But police officials who are meant to maintain law and order are often seen violating traffic regulations in public without any delinquency. No action is taken against them. Whereas, if a common citizen does the same, these corrupt officials are there to dominate them using the cover of traffic laws. Yes, there must be action against violators, but police officials shall be treated equally like other residents of the State. If not checked, this issue will become a threat to equality all over.

Raminderjot Singh, Jalandhar City

Optimising Gobind Sagar

The HP minister’s proposal to upgrade the Bhakra-Thanakalan road is welcome. In fact, the utility of Gobind Sagar can be augmented in a number of ways. Introduction of a public service ferry between the Lathiani-Mandli bridge in the west to Dehar, ahead of Bilaspur in the east — some 80 km apart — can be suggested. The ferry service will be well appraised and patronised not only by local commuters, but also by tourists. Secondly, the revenue generated out of the sale of fish should be utilised for developing a circular road all around the Sagar. Putting up solar lights along the road and vintage islands can maximise the grandeur. Further, Bachhertu, a locale famous for its ancient Shiva temple and massive perennial gushing natural spring, is another contributor to the area’s grandeur. Shaivite pilgrims and tourists visiting Baba Balak Nath, some 15 km east, invariably halts here to propitiate the lord. The water of the spring is known for medicinal value. The places are connected by single lane motor roads.

KL Noatay, Kangra

