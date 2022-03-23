Multiple pensions

Refer to ‘One MLA, one pension’; the expected implementation of the proposal by the newly elected government in Punjab is praiseworthy. People work for years together to earn pension, but MLAs become eligible for pension just after taking oath. Astonishingly, they carry on adding to their pension for each stint of tenure. Over and above, it is tax-free. People like me get pension after deduction of tax even after serving the nation as an air warrior for 30 years. The government has scrapped the scheme of pension to employees recruited after 2004 but MLAs are still getting multiple pensions. There is a need to stop such multiple pensions.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

AAP nominations

Refer to the AAP nominations for five Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab. The selected candidature is beyond a common man’s comprehension, barring that of Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak. Though the track record of cricketers nominated to the Rajya Sabha is not satisfactory, yet the candidature of Harbhajan Singh can be justifiable in the given circumstances. However, the selection of two wealthy businessmen is definitely not appreciated. It is safe to assume that the AAP leadership has compromised due to fund compulsions. One can only hope that such aberrations don’t detract the AAP government from pursuing the goal of a prosperous and corruption-free Punjab.

JAGDISH CHANDER, JALANDHAR

Not Bhagat Singh’s colour

Reference to ‘Missing political education’; politics is not child’s play. Overdependence on political will is hurting us deeply. We feel safe in the laps of political bosses. Basic knowledge about our history is fading. The social media has hijacked our peace and ethos. The prevalent decadence will increase further. Media is a strong tool. Bhagat Singh, who embraced the gallows, did not wear a yellow turban throughout his lifetime, but the media forcefully endorsed his turban colour with the song ‘Mera rang de basanti chola’. We need to read books on our culture and tradition. Avoid swearing by hollow slogans and think above the freebies. We need to build a strong India, free from corporate and political slavery.

Jasvinder S Humsafar, Maloudh

Hint of prejudice

The article ‘Missing political education’ smacks of the ideological inclination that the writer takes up the cudgels against, yet himself seems to be suffering from his own coloured ‘critical faculty’. He finds nothing positive in the present-day political dispensation, whether ruling or the Opposition. The insinuation is a reflection on the wisdom of the country’s people at large. It reminds one of Nirad C Chaudhuri, who found nothing praiseworthy in this ‘Continent of Circe’. In a democratic setup, the people get the government they deserve by exercising their right to vote. Everybody has the right to differ but that does not mean mocking at the cost of people’s wisdom.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Hasty proposal

The UGC proposal to hold a common entrance test would be a decision taken in haste. Already in the field of education, a lot of experimentation has been done by various agencies. All this has created unnecessary confusion for teachers, students and institutions. Such critical decisions ought to be taken after detailed deliberations, debates and studying the model of reputed global education institutions. Academicians and experts must be consulted before implementing the proposal.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Target supply chain

Apropos of ‘Punjab Govt to end drug menace in six months’, to eliminate the supply chains, it is important that intelligence network be shored up along with ensuring independent action by the police. The state can also follow ‘gramrakhi’, the village policing system of Odisha. As the drug cartels are inter-state and international, cooperation with the police forces of other states and the BSF would also be needed. To reduce the drug demand, the state should ensure that there is an anti-drug discourse in society. Special education should be imparted in schools and colleges to highlight the side-effects.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Out of reach

Refer to ‘Edible oils, incredible prices’; the middle class is finding it too exorbitant to afford. It could be due to the wheat-paddy cycle but there is an endless supply chain bottleneck, and traders are making hay by jacking up the prices in the local markets. Food security and better supply management should be undertaken for robust food chains domestically. Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have wreaked havoc on the budget of middle class homes. The government must step in.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

