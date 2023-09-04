 Nation dreads experimentation : The Tribune India

Nation dreads experimentation



Refer to ‘The make-or-break anti-Modi gambit’ (Nous Indica); with PM Modi at the helm for two terms now, there is palpable fear among his rivals that he may get a third term. There are three moot points — first, whether the skin-deep opportunistic alliances by selfish leaders of arch-rival outfits will lead to a change of heart amongst the cadres? Second, whether the nation is in a mood to dislodge Modi, who has carved out an enviable niche for himself and the country? Third, the nation dreads experimentation, given the perils of conflicts of egos and interests of constituents of erstwhile khichdi governments at the Centre.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Opposition agenda is to remove Modi

Apropos of ‘The make-or-break anti-Modi gambit’ (Nous Indica); while talking about poverty, Opposition leaders arrived by chartered planes and stayed in five-star hotels for the INDIA meet. The name INDIA has been chosen to confuse the people. Similarly, the Congress flag bears the same three colours as the national flag. The leaders failed to agree on a logo, apparently because no party was willing to drop its individual identity or symbol. They boast that they have many PM faces, but the BJP has only one. They should realise that the problem of plenty will only lead to fights among them. The Opposition parties’ only agenda is to remove Modi. Shouldn’t they fight elections on vital issues?

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

INDIA’s resolution

The recent resolution passed by INDIA, pledging to fight the LS elections together ‘as far as possible’, is a ray of hope in our tumultuous political landscape. This declaration embodies the spirit of ‘give and take’, which is essential for a thriving democracy. It signifies a willingness to set aside differences and prioritise the greater good. In the time of divisive politics, this commitment to unity is commendable. The strength of our democracy lies in collaboration. It’s a reminder that despite differing ideologies, we are bound by a shared vision for our nation’s progress.

Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali

One nation, one poll

Refer to ‘Simultaneous polls’; PM Modi has been advocating that there should be simultaneous polls in the country. Frequent elections can be resource-intensive, consuming significant time, money and manpower. This includes the cost of conducting elections, security arrangements and the time politicians spend campaigning. The focus on campaigning can divert attention from governance and policy implementation. Politicians may prioritise short-term electoral gains over long-term policy planning. Frequent changing of the guard at the state level disrupts policy continuity and long-term planning.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Will reduce accountability

Simultaneous polls will definitely reduce the government expenditure and save resources and time. But is it feasible to conduct simultaneous polls for panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads, Assemblies and Parliament? Political leaders hardly visit their constituencies after the elections. The process of elections at different intervals compels them to visit their constituencies and engage with voters. Constituency visits enable leaders to stay informed about local issues. Besides, it helps in solving people’s problems. However, longer intervals between elections can reduce the accountability of elected representatives to their constituents.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Maintain quality

Refer to ‘Generic drugs vital for affordable healthcare’; the National Medical Commission has put on hold its guideline on prescribing generic medicines, a directive that triggered protests by medicos. One of the main objections raised by doctors was the low quality of generic medicines. India’s pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest suppliers of generic medicines globally. If generic medicines can conform to strict quality standards for exports, why can’t the same be done for the domestic market? It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the availability of high-quality generic medicines at the retail level in India too.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

