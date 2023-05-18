 NCB has lost credibility : The Tribune India

NCB has lost credibility



Apropos of ‘Wankhede shocker’; the corruption charge against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has dented the credibility of the NCB. Drug consumption, possession and trafficking are crimes, but if the accused or the suspect happens to be rich and famous, investigating officials are tempted to make a killing. In the Aryan Khan case, the electronic media got an opportunity to conduct a no-holds-barred trial, churning out stories of drug cartels operating in or around the film industry. Such sensationalism has exposed the lack of integrity of some media houses. Our drug laws need a fresh look, differentiating between petty infringements and serious crimes.

Gp Capt JS Boparai (retd), Bhadsali

Highlight importance of games

Refer to ‘Kids and phones’; Gen Z’s early access to numerous things has impacted its mental and physical well-being — be it cellphones or vehicles. The blame lies with the parents who consider the phone as a crucial asset for children instead of books. Smartphones have made kids dopamine junkies. From a disturbed sleep cycle and vision problems to anxiety, depression, psychological distress and social isolation, children are in the throes of physical and emotional problems. We should make them understand the importance of games and physical fitness in their lives, and provide them support and guidance.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain

Smartphone addiction

It is a very sensitive and critical issue (‘Kids and phones’) because during the pandemic-induced lockdown, children were forced to use mobile phones, tabs and laptops for online studies. They have now got used to these gadgets. Peer pressure is probably the number one reason why children end up with phones. They don’t know the side effects of excessive use of mobile phones. Smartphones are becoming a nuisance. They can impact a child’s memory, affect his or her ability to think clearly, and reduce cognitive and learning skills, and there seems to be no solution in sight.

Bal Govind, Noida

Delay phone ownership

Since kids are naturally curious to explore anything that fascinates them, keeping them away from smartphones altogether is a formidable task. However, delaying smartphone ownership can save kids from falling prey to various mental illnesses associated with excessive mobile use. Parents should encourage their kids to play outdoor games in their free time. Schoolteachers can play a crucial role by highlighting the adverse effects of smartphone addiction. The government should issue directions to social media firms to add parental control features so that kids can’t access objectionable content at will. Only a multipronged approach can save the children, rightly called the future of the nation, from going astray.

Amarjeet Mann, Una

Select CM by toss

Refer to ‘Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge’; the Congress high command has been indecisive. One solution can be that both contenders serve as CM for two-and-a-half years each; the CM for the first half can be decided by toss, as is done in cricket. The other solution is to ignore both of them and select a dark horse as the CM. Whatever is decided, bitterness and heartburn will persist. The tug of war between the CM aspirants has dented the Congress’ image and raised doubts about its ability to lead the Opposition.

Wg Cdr CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Hustle & bustle of Indian streets

Refer to ‘The myriad sounds of India’; the author has described feelings which we too experienced on our maiden visit to the US. We stayed for more than a month there. As we reached the US, we were awestruck by the wide roads, all-round cleanliness and a blue sky, besides other things. After staying for a few days, we wondered how the country was so silent — no car horns, no two-wheeler noises, let alone the sound of people chatting on the street. Rarely would we see anyone going in or out of the houses in the neighbourhood. We missed the hustle and bustle of Indian streets and longed for the noises.

Kishu Gupta, by mail

