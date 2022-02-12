Need jobs, not sops

Refer to ‘Suicide by unemployed’; creating 60 lakh jobs in the next five years, as promised by the government, can be seen as a political tool to garner votes. The pandemic has already caused havoc and unemployment has reached its peak. Political parties must promise employment instead of freebies. One employed person can look after a family of three to four members. Let people study, work and earn rather than giving them free ration to survive. Religionism and casteism would make the nation brittle. Parties are voted to power by the voters to look after their wellbeing, and not to impose their political ideologies after the elections.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Freebies at what cost?

Apropos of ‘Deluge of freebies’; political parties seem to be in competition in offering freebies and much more to lure the gullible voter. UP is no exception. Punjab is not behind. Its coffers are empty but there is no end to freebies. Where will the money come from? Will more taxes be imposed on one section to give freebies to the other? A concession once given is difficult to withdraw. Reservations and free power to farmers fall in this category. Besides, these facilities are grossly misused. Reservation is availed of even by the rich. Free power meant for small farmers is enjoyed even by big farmers, most of whom are influential political leaders. Promising freebies amounts to bribing the voters. Why doesn’t the ECI ban this practice?

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Spotlight on scientists

Refer to ‘Binging on Bhabha, Sarabhai and Bhai’; I support the suggestion that the stories of scientists need to be told to keep our youth and budding scholars enlightened about such fertile brains who laid the foundation of an urban and industrialised nation which had just attained its freedom from the British. We must recall their great contribution in nation building, and feel proud of their glorious legacy of unflinching dedication towards science.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Rotting grains

With regard to ‘Avoidable seasonal loss’; the main cause of the problem is the uncontrolled production of grains by farmers. Still no solution is being found. Farmers, too, are not understanding the depth of the problem. The policies and steps introduced by the government are not implemented properly. All the food produced is wasted every year, while the poor are not able to get a meal one time a day. The only way to end this problem is the proper coordination between the Central and state governments and the farmers of the country.

Kushagar Bansal, by mail

An inspiring story

Apropos of ‘Shortcomings that never stood in way’ (Spectrum), the story of Sushil Kumar was engaging and highly inspirational. His indomitable spirit and passion to make a career in the Army, coupled with qualities of bravery, dedication, perseverance and never to give up even against initial reverses, speaks highly of him. His exemplary courage on the battlefield, for which he was honoured with the Vir Chakra, merits commendation. He is a great source of inspiration for the youth aspiring to join the Army and serve the nation.

Ravi Sharma Dhariwal, by mail

Early marriages

In reference to ‘29% women in Nuh dist victims of child marriage’, it is a mockery of the law that a large number of women of the district are married off below 18 years. It leads to poor health of women as there are chances of high-risk pregnancy. This shows that people living there do not encourage women for higher education, rather they divert them towards marriage. It is the failure of the government to curb the menace of marriage at an early age, as prescribed by law. The government should keep a tab on violators. Girls should be married at an appropriate age so that they can physically, mentally and emotionally prepare to embrace motherhood and other responsibilities. People of Nuh are not only violating the law, but also playing with the health of women.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

Ram Rahim’s release

The furlough given to the tainted preacher Ram Rahim puts a big question mark on the face of the government. It is obvious that this relief is a deal to attain political benefit in polling, especially in UP and Punjab. It is sad that in this modern era, political will and work by political parties have lesser significance than the words of these criminals robed as babas. Parties exploit people’s blind faith. The youth must take action for their future, eliminate such thinking and influence from society and choose the right alternative for them.

Harsimranvir Singh, Patiala

