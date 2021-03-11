Need short-term solution

Refer to ‘Grappling with inflation’; the remedy of raising incomes, employment, consumption, capacity utilisation and fiscal deficits to negotiate inflation may be efficacious only in the long run. Inflation is a macro phenomenon and cannot be explained away by the analogy of raising an individual’s income to grapple with the pinch of skyrocketing prices. The inflation has been triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has constrained the supplies of critical productive inputs and food. To tackle such an economic exigency, the orthodox monetarist strategy of regulating money supply through tight money policy would be the most robust approach.

Vikram Chadha, Amritsar

Reviewing sedition

In a historic order, the SC has put on hold trials in all sedition cases across the country until the government completes its exercise to re-examine the provisions of Section 124A. The police has acted in blatant violation of the law. The government has plenty of laws in its armoury which can be used to silence critics and political rivals. We have seen in recent years the misuse of the UAPA, NSA, Public Safety Act and a host of IPC Sections against individuals whose writing or speech is not in tune with the government.

RS Sembhi, Ludhiana

Enforce traffic rules

It is painful to know that a recently elected MLA supported a person who violated traffic rules (‘MLA in verbal spat over traffic challan’). About two years back, I had met the DSP (Traffic), Patiala, for making suggestions in the improvement of traffic in the city. He claimed that an MLA in the district had a lengthy talk with him on the phone and insisted that no checking shall be done in his constituency. Traffic conditions are a hazard in all cities of the state and there is no fear of the traffic police. The AAP government has made tall promises for the improvement of law and order and must give a free hand for the smooth flow of traffic.

OP Garg, Patiala

What of education?

It is shocking to learn that Government School, Dhobiana Basti, lacks desks and basic facilities even after spending Rs 1.25 crore on the school building and the construction of a pool which is still non-operational. Since the CM talks of smart schools, his government must prioritise imparting best education in government schools.

Raj Paul Setia, Bathinda

Auction encroached land

Apropos of ‘Govt set to go after VIP land sharks’, the Tribune as well as the Rural Development and Panchayat Minister, Punjab, deserve praise for successfully motivating or compelling encroachers to vacate encroached lands. It is a good start. Such lands can be auctioned to unemployed youth, who are the backbone of society. Consequently, their dependence on drugs will end.

Neha Syal, Sangrur

Symbol of love

Refer to ‘Let Taj remain eternal symbol of love’; I was born and brought up in Agra and have many sweet memories of the place. The Taj Mahal must be seen as a symbol of love as all across the globe people appreciate its beauty. It is really a beautiful masterpiece.

Reeta Suri, Chandigarh

Oh Taj!

I felt impelled to pen the following lines after reading ‘Let Taj remain eternal symbol of love’: Time’s cheek glistens with this love-tear beside a river/And, the tear-drop stays there forever or not/Jackals of faith oft come scowling on/Moonlit nights prowling with canine teeth bare/And howling for their gory share/Having tasted blood once elsewhere./Alas! My eyes, too, glisten with many a tear-drop/Love being torn apart into temple and mosque.

(the first letter of each line together makes ‘TAJ MAHAL’.)

Amritlal Madan, Kaithal

Beauty that is Taj

The Taj Mahal is a grand monument and should not be dragged into petty politics of religion (‘Let Taj remain eternal symbol of love’). Tagore also wrote a poem about the Taj: “O King, you are no more. Your empire has vanished like a dream, your throne lies shattered…your minstrels sing no more, your musicians no longer mingle their strains with the murmuring Jamuna… Despite all this, the courier of your love, untarnished by time, unwearied, unmoved by the rise and fall of empires, unconcerned with the ebb and flow of life and death, carries the ageless message of your love from age to age: ‘Never shall I forget you, beloved, never.’” Another poet, Yoonoos Peerbocus, in his poem, ‘A Glimpse of Taj Mahal’ captures its beauty: ‘Wonderful is not so much/The mausoleum’s chisel-cut beauty/As the beauty of the love/Arrested in its architecture/Starry white dome in starry space/Ray-lit clouds set aglow.’

Bilal Ahmad Shamim, Port Blair

