Need to redefine merit



The Supreme Court’s observation on the sanctity of NEET being affected amid allegations of a paper leak highlights a deeper issue: the test fails to ensure a level playing field. The concept of ‘one nation, one test’ needs urgent reconsideration. NEET’s flaws — from paper leaks to technical glitches — jeopardise its integrity and disproportionately disadvantage underprivileged students. Merit should reflect societal good, not just test scores. NEET’s single-test approach neglects essential qualities like empathy and dedication, which are crucial for future doctors. Moreover, the rise of commercial coaching centres exacerbates inequalities, favouring urban, affluent students over rural and economically disadvantaged ones. True meritocracy means providing equal opportunities for all students, considering diverse backgrounds and experiences. It’s time to redefine merit in medical admissions to foster a more inclusive society.

Sargunpreet Kaur, Mohali

Future of aspirants at stake

Apropos of the article ‘NEET fails to provide a level playing field’; the allegations of a paper leak and irregularities in the test should be addressed on priority. The National Testing Agency must come clean and take steps to avoid a repeat of the fiasco. The future of lakhs of students is at stake. This is not the first time that the integrity of an entrance test or a recruitment exam has come under the scanner. Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have all been rocked by cheating scans. The onus is on the authorities concerned to allay the apprehensions of the candidates.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Ensure fairness in entrance tests

Frequent paper leaks, partiality in recruitment tests and malpractices at centres call into question the integrity of testing agencies. It is incumbent on the National Testing Agency to restore public faith in the test. It must ensure transparency in the allotment of marks. Stringent action should be taken against those behind the leak to set a strong precedent. Technical glitches and delays in the frisking process at centres need to be looked into. Any widespread disruption in the test could affect the fortunes of numerous students and should hence be avoided. Fairness and equality of opportunity in entrance exams and recruitment tests are the need of the hour.

Asha Rani, Yamunanagar

Plug the gap in defence

Refer to ‘No room for complacency along LAC’; the article rightly underscores the urgent need for the new government to prioritise the requirements of our armed forces. China’s continued military buildup along the LAC demands enhanced Indian intelligence and better defence capabilities. There has been a modest rise in budgetary allocation to defence, but it is still inadequate for significant acquisitions. Besides, the delayed implementation of an integrated theatre command structure is a cause for concern. The ineffective Agnipath scheme warrants an urgent and thorough review. The government must address these critical issues on a priority basis.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

No peace in J&K

The terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi and multiple encounters within this week have rattled not only Jammu and Kashmir but the entire nation. It is unfortunate that a CRPF jawan lost his life in Kathua district and five soldiers and two police officers sustained injuries in separate encounters. Innocent people are being gunned down in J&K. The BJP’s decision not to contest in the Valley is an admission that the party’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ policy is an abject failure. The government’s claim of restoring normalcy in the region stands in stark contrast with the ground reality.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

Manipur a victim of BJP apathy

Refer to ‘In Bhagwat’s utterances after polls, signs of RSS-BJP unease’; the Sangh chief’s belated remarks on the government’s failure to resolve the crisis in the conflict-torn Manipur are welcome. Bhagwat’s comment is a message to the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. It seems like the BJP’s indifference to the ethnic turmoil that has roiled the northeastern state was the final straw for the RSS chief. The Sangh leadership should have nudged Modi to act when the first reports of violence had started to trickle in from Manipur. The PM must pay heed to the RSS chief’s words before it is too late.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

Top News

Cities

View All

