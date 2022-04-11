Neutral stand

‘Interpreting India’s stance’ (Nous Indica) is a realistic portrayal of the Indian position in the international arena. It is vital to watch our interests, but at the same time, not tread on the toes of others. Our ties with the US and Russia are crucial for economic development and political positioning in the region as well as globally. China will remain a belligerent neighbour, like Pakistan. India will have to put up with these irritants to achieve higher goals. No country can afford to adopt an ostrich-like stance in a volatile situation. Besides, India is a country that commands clout which can make opposing camps see reason. So far India has played its cards in a mature manner and has dealt with US and Russian pressures pragmatically.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

National interest first

Apropos of ‘Interpreting India’s stance’ (Nous Indica), it would be fallacious to accept the simplistic explanation that India’s role herein is based on its past ties with Russia’s unflinching support during the 1971 war. National interest in foreign policy is based on an appraisal of geopolitical considerations. Proximity to Russia is of paramount importance and will act as a strategic deterrent against China’s domination in the region. On the contrary, a China-Pakistan-Russia axis can impact India militarily as well as economically. The US has undermined India’s importance by setting up AUKUS to counter China. Our stance also brings to mind India’s non-aligned foreign policy of the Nehruvian era.

GURPREET SINGH, MOHALI

Europe must mediate

India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is justified to a large extent, though Russia’s invasion has put India in a dilemma. India is evading publicly condemning Russia as its long-standing and trusted relationship is based on mutual dependence. Its balancing act must be viewed in the context of the role Russia has historically played in helping India counter its antagonists. Dependence on Russia in various fields cannot be given up just to please Uncle Sam. As for Ukraine’s destruction, President Zelenskyy himself is responsible for it. Instead of negotiating with the aggressor, he is vociferously demanding weapons from America and its stooges. The US is far away from the theatre of war and can’t be impacted. It is Europe that will bear the brunt of the consequences. Hence, it should mediate to put an end to the war. Zelenskyy may get to see the double standards of his European friends.

Tarsem S Bumrah, Batala

Keep off religion

Apropos of ‘SGPC rejects CM’s infra offer for Gurbani telecast’, the response of the SGPC chief is most appropriate and a timely reminder to the new CM and his government to keep away from religious affairs. Instead, the government must stay on course to fulfil its social and economic agenda which has catapulted the AAP to power. Issues relating to education, health, unemployment, empty coffers, law and order and agrarian crisis can’t be pushed aside. No less than tangible results on liquor, sand and drug mafias will satisfy the public which has voted for good governance and not for any communal agenda.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Chitta enters Himachal

Refer to ‘Chitta makes inroads into Shimla rural areas’; it is a matter of concern that the district is getting caught in the trap of drugs. Thousands are being spent on this poison. Intoxicants like cannabis, opium and charas, which show Himachal Pradesh in a poor light, are now being replaced by chitta, which made inroads into the state only one to two years ago. The police should liaise with the police of border states to make a joint strategy to check drug dealers.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Ignoring protesters

The way the protesters were kept off Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s route makes one realise that there has been no change in dealing with the problems faced by the common man (‘Protesters kept off CM’s route’). In the first place, why did people resort to protest? The AAP got a huge mandate. It must keep people’s faith intact. The least the CM could have done was to meet the protesters. Half the problem is solved when you just listen to the grievances of people. But here, the police created a barrier between the CM and the protesters. It will create a wider rift between them and the government, which used to happen during the tenure of earlier governments too. The protestors are right in saying that before the elections, AAP leaders used to visit various protest sites, but now all have started ignoring them.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Pakistan Parl to elect new PM today

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today

Imran Khan tried to 'replace' army chief: Media reports

Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign

Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign

More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...

Biden to speak with PM ahead of 2+2 meet today

Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today

Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe

Day later, Congress expels Sidhu loyalist Dhiman

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Portion of under-construction building at Plaksha University collapses, one dead

Bike-sharing: Chandigarh to get 1,250 more cycles, 155 docking stations in June

Orange alert on heatwave in delhi

Orange alert on heatwave in delhi

16 women die after delivery every month in four major govt hospitals of Delhi: RTI

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

JNUSU, ABVP trade charges after two groups of students clash in JNU

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on city school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi varsity