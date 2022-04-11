Neutral stand

‘Interpreting India’s stance’ (Nous Indica) is a realistic portrayal of the Indian position in the international arena. It is vital to watch our interests, but at the same time, not tread on the toes of others. Our ties with the US and Russia are crucial for economic development and political positioning in the region as well as globally. China will remain a belligerent neighbour, like Pakistan. India will have to put up with these irritants to achieve higher goals. No country can afford to adopt an ostrich-like stance in a volatile situation. Besides, India is a country that commands clout which can make opposing camps see reason. So far India has played its cards in a mature manner and has dealt with US and Russian pressures pragmatically.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

National interest first

Apropos of ‘Interpreting India’s stance’ (Nous Indica), it would be fallacious to accept the simplistic explanation that India’s role herein is based on its past ties with Russia’s unflinching support during the 1971 war. National interest in foreign policy is based on an appraisal of geopolitical considerations. Proximity to Russia is of paramount importance and will act as a strategic deterrent against China’s domination in the region. On the contrary, a China-Pakistan-Russia axis can impact India militarily as well as economically. The US has undermined India’s importance by setting up AUKUS to counter China. Our stance also brings to mind India’s non-aligned foreign policy of the Nehruvian era.

GURPREET SINGH, MOHALI

Europe must mediate

India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is justified to a large extent, though Russia’s invasion has put India in a dilemma. India is evading publicly condemning Russia as its long-standing and trusted relationship is based on mutual dependence. Its balancing act must be viewed in the context of the role Russia has historically played in helping India counter its antagonists. Dependence on Russia in various fields cannot be given up just to please Uncle Sam. As for Ukraine’s destruction, President Zelenskyy himself is responsible for it. Instead of negotiating with the aggressor, he is vociferously demanding weapons from America and its stooges. The US is far away from the theatre of war and can’t be impacted. It is Europe that will bear the brunt of the consequences. Hence, it should mediate to put an end to the war. Zelenskyy may get to see the double standards of his European friends.

Tarsem S Bumrah, Batala

Keep off religion

Apropos of ‘SGPC rejects CM’s infra offer for Gurbani telecast’, the response of the SGPC chief is most appropriate and a timely reminder to the new CM and his government to keep away from religious affairs. Instead, the government must stay on course to fulfil its social and economic agenda which has catapulted the AAP to power. Issues relating to education, health, unemployment, empty coffers, law and order and agrarian crisis can’t be pushed aside. No less than tangible results on liquor, sand and drug mafias will satisfy the public which has voted for good governance and not for any communal agenda.

GP CAPT JS BOPARAI (RETD), BHADSALI

Chitta enters Himachal

Refer to ‘Chitta makes inroads into Shimla rural areas’; it is a matter of concern that the district is getting caught in the trap of drugs. Thousands are being spent on this poison. Intoxicants like cannabis, opium and charas, which show Himachal Pradesh in a poor light, are now being replaced by chitta, which made inroads into the state only one to two years ago. The police should liaise with the police of border states to make a joint strategy to check drug dealers.

Sikandar Bansal, Shimla

Ignoring protesters

The way the protesters were kept off Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s route makes one realise that there has been no change in dealing with the problems faced by the common man (‘Protesters kept off CM’s route’). In the first place, why did people resort to protest? The AAP got a huge mandate. It must keep people’s faith intact. The least the CM could have done was to meet the protesters. Half the problem is solved when you just listen to the grievances of people. But here, the police created a barrier between the CM and the protesters. It will create a wider rift between them and the government, which used to happen during the tenure of earlier governments too. The protestors are right in saying that before the elections, AAP leaders used to visit various protest sites, but now all have started ignoring them.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

