 Neutrality of office : The Tribune India

Neutrality of office



Apropos of ‘Governor’s ambit’; given the partisan political culture in vogue, neutrality of the office of the Governor assumes greater relevance. In order to meet the challenge of alleged partisanship, the party and its government need to be more democratic, just and efficient to nip the evil in the bud in the larger interest of the state. In an era where political expediency, electoral politics and personal ambitions take precedence over constitutional imperatives, expecting apolitical conduct by political appointees sounds naive. Given the transition the Indian democracy is passing through, confusions regarding expected roles, duties and functions need to be understood.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Governor’s powers

Refer to ‘Governor’s gambit’; Governors were meant to be a bridge between the Centre and the states. Unfortunately, they have been acting more as an agent of the Centre to destabilise the states where a party other than the one ruling at the Centre is in power. All governments have misused the office. The former Governor of Maharashtra, BS Koshyari, is now under the judicial scanner for his role in bringing down the MVA government. Hopefully, the judgment in the case will be clear on the powers of the Governor — what they can or cannot do.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

House disruptions

Disrupting the proceedings of Parliament is an unacceptable act in any democracy. In India, where the legislative body holds great importance, it is crucial that parties do not engage in behaviour that jeopardises the functioning of Parliament. The Constitution empowers the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to maintain order during the proceedings. Disruptions hinder the ability of MPs to debate and discuss issues of national importance, which can impact the welfare and development of the country. All parties must respect the rules and engage in constructive discussions. Furthermore, disruptions create a hostile atmosphere and send out a message to the public that politicians are incapable of working together for the betterment of the country.

Arvind Sharma, Dharamsala

No work, no pay

With reference to ‘Cong-BJP slugfest intensifies’; it is disappointing to note that the proceedings in Parliament are being stalled. The cost of running Parliament is a whopping 2.5 lakh per minute! Do we expect such abominable conduct from our parliamentarians? Generally such a ruckus is caused by the opposition parties, but strangely this time, it is the ruling party which is obstructing the smooth functioning of the House. The BJP is demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his critical remarks made in the UK. He is not the first politician to criticise his own country on foreign soil, nor will he be the last. The PM himself had been critical of Indian democracy during his visit to Seoul in 2015. He went to the extent of saying that prior to his rule, Indians were ashamed of being born in India! The BJP has a brute majority and it is using it to stifle the voice of the Opposition. It is obvious that the ruling party doesn’t want any discussion on the Adani issue and the demand for an apology from Rahul is just a ruse to avoid this. It is time that a law was framed for our representatives on the lines of ‘no work, no pay’.

Arun Hastir, Gurdaspur

Zoji La reopens

Refer to ‘Strategic Zoji La reopens for traffic in record 68 days’; the pass can be kept open to traffic throughout winter, if tried, by floating global tenders. Canada, China, Russia, Mongolia and the US, etc. experience more snow, but roads are kept open throughout the year by way of regular clearing. The authorities should take up the challenge for the sake of national security.

Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula

Fix Aadhaar glitches

Refer to ‘UIDAI makes Aadhaar...’; the update system is turning out to be a nuisance. When holders submit card updation request, they receive a message that the request has been rejected due to ‘technical reason’ or ‘data quality error’. The updation system should inform the applicant about the nature of the mistake or error in the request, so that it can be rectified.

RK Arora, Mohali

Back-door recruitment

In Himachal Pradesh, teachers are recruited in a way which shows that the authorities have no concern about our education system. Ad hoc teachers are drawn from PARA, PTA, GVU, PAT, SMC etc., in violation of recruitment and promotion rules as well as the roster system. There should be a proper agency to recruit the nation-builders. The right channel of recruitment will help improve the education system. It will also help us in the effective implementation of the New Education Policy.

BALDEV CHAUHAN, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state