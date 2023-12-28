Refer to ‘Nicaragua flight row’; the mystery surrounding the flight from Dubai to Nicaragua via France on a Romanian chartered plane needs to be probed. The fact that a few of these passengers decided against boarding the flight to Mumbai from France and sought political asylum in that country is also a pointer to their frustration. The authorities concerned must come forward and clear the air surrounding the events. The fact that passengers left the Mumbai airport in a huff raises suspicion. A thorough inquiry must be conducted and its findings made public at the earliest.

Deepak TAAK, Panchkula

Time to reflect

Refer to ‘Nicaragua flight row’; there is an alarming surge in Indians resorting to illegal means to enter the US. There are reports of many bogus immigration hubs in Punjab and Gujarat. The chartered flight which was grounded in France had many Punjabi and Gujarati passengers. The episode highlights the need to understand the reasons that are pushing citizens to leave India by paying huge amounts to smugglers. Extreme visa restrictions could be one of the reasons why people are going to the US and other countries through illegal means. Our government must initiate a serious exercise to know what is making Indians risk both their savings and lives.

MONA SINGH, by mail

Misuse of probe agencies

Apropos of ‘TN-ED face off’; the outcry over the misuse of Central probe agencies to target the Opposition is getting louder. But how one can close one’s eyes to the ED or income tax officials unearthing mounds of unaccounted cash from MPs of Opposition parties many a time? There is also a strong perception that those in power enjoy protection. In such a scenario, democracy and its institutions do take a hit. It is unfortunate that Central and state investigation agencies are on a collision course, encroaching upon each other’s jurisdiction. The ruling dispensation must ponder over the matter to allay the fears and doubts of the people. Judiciary, the last bastion of hope, must come forward to address this issue.

HMS Nagra, Faridabad

Bolstering ties

Apropos of ‘India-France ties on the upswing’; the invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron for India’s 75th Republic Day reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries. India and France have reciprocated each other’s gestures of goodwill, as evidenced by PM Modi’s participation in the Bastille Day Parade in France this year. France has also endorsed India’s Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. This is a significant move in the context of China’s growing assertiveness and unilateral actions in the region, which pose a challenge to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific.

Jacob JP, Thiruvananthapuram

India on the side of peace

Refer to ‘India-France ties on the upswing’; in a world standing divided in blocks on geopolitical lines, India’s stance, which is in favour of peace, is worthy of emulation. India has never tried to attack its neighbouring countries. Nehru was among the few leaders of his times who adopted the policy of non-alignment and did not take sides. Prime Minister Modi has also taken bold steps to normalise relations with several countries, and it must be appreciated and encouraged. When Hamas attacked Israel, India was among the first countries to condemn the act of terror, but on seeing Gazans suffering, it immediately started sending relief material to Palestine on humanitarian grounds.

BM SINGH, AMRITSAR

EV charging stations

Apropos of ‘Drag on EV push, 6 of 7 public chargers on Delhi NH lying defunct’; the availability of electric vehicle charging stations is not commensurate with the production of EVs; this is causing inconvenience to the users. It will discourage people from switching over to e-vehicles, thereby defeating the purpose of the initiative. The government needs to establish more e-charging stations by giving subsidies and slashing taxes.

RS Narula, Patiala

