No merit in selection

Refer to ‘BJP’s CM picks’; the party’s choices are not determined by the candidates’ merit and popularity but rather by the decisions of the high command. This is exemplified by the sidelining of the longest-serving Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to make way for Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA, whose name had not been prominently discussed among potential candidates. Similar dynamics were observed in the case of ML Khattar, who was chosen as the Haryana CM due to his proximity to the PM and his RSS background. These instances raise questions about the transparency of the selection process, emphasising the influence of political connections over qualifications and public mandate.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Caste card in CM picks

Apropos of ‘OBC face Mohan Yadav set to take over reins of MP’; the emphasis is on ‘OBC’ rather than ‘MLA’. The news report also states: ‘SC leader Devda, MLA Shukla chosen Dy CMs’, where the stress is on the word ‘SC’. Likewise, the tribal card has been played in Chhattisgarh by appointing Vishnu Deo Sai, an ST leader, as CM. Our Constitution has declared India to be a secular state; it prohibits discrimination on the grounds of caste, colour, creed or religion. However, recent political moves appear to go against the spirit of a secular state. The decisions are aimed at garnering SC, ST and OBC votes, rather than focusing on the welfare of the people.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Generate ample employment

Refer to ‘Oz tightens entry’; after Britain and Canada, Australia is also set to reduce visas by 50 per cent due to housing and infrastructure issues. This drastic measure will impact many students and low-skilled job seekers. Unemployment has reached alarming levels. Considering the recent stringent global visa policies, the government must swiftly create abundant employment opportunities to harness the immense potential of our youth for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Colonial plunder

Apropos of ‘It’s time for the homecoming of looted treasures’; as a nation, we take pride in the glories of the past, yet we do little or nothing to repatriate looted treasures from England, a step taken by many other nations. In a country with millions of scientists, engineers and doctors, the number of historians is noticeably low. Few young individuals choose history for postgraduate courses. With such an attitude, it’s not surprising that we don’t value our own history as much as we should. The disparity in the attention given to historical pursuits compared to other fields raises questions about the broader appreciation of our cultural heritage.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Japanese positivity

Refer to ‘The timeless timepiece’; the write-up reflects the positive attitude of the Japanese towards humanity. Visitors to the country often express admiration for various aspects of Japanese life. Despite experiencing devastation during World War II and facing several earthquakes, Japan stands majestically and competes prominently on the global stage. This resilience and success are attributed to three key traits of the Japanese people: the qualities of punctuality, patience and politeness play a crucial role in the prosperity of the nation and its people.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

Adopt a prudent approach

Refer to ‘Sacred union and joyous reunion’; the author accurately highlights the joy derived by the hosts during functions leading up to the wedding day. However, in contemporary times, these events are often organised by professionals and executed on a lavish scale, leading to substantial expenditure for the families of the bride and the groom. While these functions serve the purpose of bringing families together, there is a need for a prudent approach to their execution. This would ensure that the ceremonies fulfil their intended purpose without imposing excessive financial burden on the parties involved. Striking a judicious balance between the significance of the ceremonies and their associated expenses is crucial.

Rajesh Kumar Malik, Mohali

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh #Shivraj Singh Chouhan