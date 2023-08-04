Religion is a matter of faith and belief, and it plays a significant role in the lives of people. The Constitution recognises the importance of religion and provides for the right to freedom of religion as a fundamental right. Every person has the right and freedom to choose and practise his or her religion. However, the Constitution also supports religious harmony and encourages people to respect other religions. The misuse of the right to freedom of religion led to the violence in Nuh. No right is absolute. Rights come with responsibilities, and they must be exercised with respect for the rights of others.

Faqir Singh, Dasuya

Creating divisions won’t help

Refer to ‘Nuh trigger’; violence in Nuh can be attributed to various factors, including failure of the security forces, intelligence agencies and the government. Haryana is the second state (after Manipur) where the double-engine government has faltered this year. Creating divisions or exploiting religious sentiments will certainly not help the ruling party in the 2024 General Election. People must be aware of the tactics employed by politicians and hold them accountable for divisive actions. The brainwashing, propaganda and ideological manipulation carried out by cunning politicians erodes social cohesiveness.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Religious processions

It seems religious processions have become a tool for showcasing muscle power rather than serving their intended purpose. Unfortunately, some politicians use religious events as a means to cater to specific vote banks and advance their vested interests. It is the people who suffer the most, while the instigators and masterminds behind these incidents go scot-free. Such incidents must come to an end and the culprits must be brought to book. The citizens must hold politicians accountable for promoting divisive politics.

Rajesh Juneja, Sriganganagar

Road safety force

Refer to ‘Highway patrolling’; the formation of the Sadak Surakhya Force by the Punjab Government is a welcome step and the need of the hour. Road safety is a crucial issue that affects millions of people worldwide, and a dedicated road safety force can play a key role in addressing this problem. This would definitely help minimise fatal accidents caused by ignorance or violation of traffic norms. The force would play a crucial part in checking traffic violations, including overspeeding, wrong overtaking and driving in the wrong lane. By addressing such reckless behaviour, the force can set an example and serve as an example for other states and regions to follow.

Jaswant Singh, Chandigarh

Thin attendance in Parliament

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has reiterated that he cannot and would not direct PM Narendra Modi to be present in the House as it is the PM’s prerogative, like that of any other MP, to come to the House. There have been many instances of abysmally low attendance of members of legislative bodies. Thin attendance during sessions of Parliament indicates that some MPs prioritise other commitments over their responsibilities as elected representatives. The absence of MPs during crucial debates and voting also affect the quality of decisions taken in Parliament. To ensure that MPs fulfil their responsibilities, stronger measures should be implemented.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Fill golden years with happiness

Refer to ‘Singing and dancing to beat the age blues’; reading about a group of elderly women learning singing and dancing was truly rejuvenating and inspiring, especially for a septuagenarian. Music has healing power, and it can have a positive effect on emotional well-being and overall health. However, it is also true that many older people find themselves more drawn to reading or listening to the news, which often tends to focus on negative and distressing events. The write-up has motivated all of us to form groups and enjoy some sort of music to keep our mind and soul in harmony. Blessed are those who join such a jocund company where they cannot but be gay!

Sadhna Saini, by mail

