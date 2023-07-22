 No solution to Manipur crisis : The Tribune India

No solution to Manipur crisis



Apropos of ‘Manipur horror’; the horrifying incident has shamed the country. Though PM Narendra Modi has condemned the crime, it is highly unfortunate that the authorities haven’t found any solution to the prevailing crisis so far. The state is passing through a difficult phase and all communities are suffering. It is due to inefficient handling of the situation by the Centre. If we cannot defend the honour of our women, how can we expect to defend the honour of our country? If the law and order situation can go haywire in a BJP-ruled state, where all possible support from the Union Home Ministry is comfortably available, what can we expect in non-BJP-ruled states? It is a fact that we lack statesmen today.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, ropar

Restore law and order

It is a pity that two women were paraded naked in Manipur, yet no action was taken for over 70 days. It seems that the law of the jungle is prevailing there. The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state must restore law and order, while ensuring the safety of all citizens. It is their duty to take immediate action in this regard. Deadly violence has plunged Manipur, a scenic northeastern state, into turmoil. In order to coexist peacefully, the people of the state should work towards healing the wounds caused by the ongoing conflict.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Bail to Brij Bhushan

Regular bail to outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment case of women wrestlers is not surprising. Wrestlers protested for the arrest of the accused as they feared that he may tamper with the evidence and threaten the witnesses. However, the influential accused has managed to get bail despite the serious accusations. The Delhi Police provided him ample opportunity to prepare his defence for regular bail. This is a great blow to the common man’s faith in the judiciary. For how long will the poor and oppressed people of this country be deprived of justice?

Col Gurdev Singh (retd), Bathinda

Termination of grain deal

Refer to ‘Food security in peril’; after Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa and termination of the grain deal, global food prices have shot up as these two countries are among the largest grain suppliers in the world. Cereal prices in India are primarily influenced by domestic factors, such as production, demand and government policies, but that doesn’t mean that it is in a comfortable position. The Black Sea grain deal was playing a significant role in helping India manage domestic inflation and food security through imports, especially wheat. It’s in India’s interest to save the deal by parleying with Russia. 

Lajwant Singh, by mail

Contaminated rivers

Refer to ‘46% of rivers in country polluted’; it’s a shame that our actions have contaminated water bodies. In India, where rivers are revered as goddesses and valued for their  cultural and spiritual importance, human activities have led to significant pollution and degradation of these sacred water bodies. Workable plans and the active support of a massive population of 140 crore can help control river pollution. Collective efforts can bring about a huge change. Failure to take decisive action will lead to more frequent and severe extreme weather events such as flashfloods, droughts and heatwaves.

Abhishek, Gurugram

Be mindful of tissue usage

Refer to ‘Reckless use of tissues is a pressing issue’; the video mentioned in the article was viewed by many people. Excessive consumption of tissues contributes to deforestation and puts additional pressure on the environment. It is sad that the unreasonable demands imposed by our lifestyles often leave us little time to pause, reflect and make meaningful efforts to preserve our surroundings. Making positive changes in our daily habits can help conserve resources and promote sustainability. Whether it’s using water judiciously, opting for cloth napkins, reducing the consumption of single-use plastics or making other eco-friendly choices, every small lifestyle change matters.

Ankush Sharma, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

