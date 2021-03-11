Not at cost of unity

Apropos of ‘Weaponising imagined hurt’ (Nous Indica), let us not synonymise Hinduism with Hindutva that is being marketed these days. Hinduism has always been, and even today, is tolerant, flexible, conciliatory, accommodative and self-reforming. Hindus have not overnight awakened to the injustice or excesses done to their ancestors centuries ago, but are incessantly, and by numerous modes, subjected to this provocative narrative that makes them see the Muslims in the country as descendants of the tormentors of their ancestors. Conquerors of a country, as per an unwritten law, could loot and destroy and replace religious or cultural institutions. This cannot be avenged centuries later by destroying our present modern institutions and beliefs, especially in a democratic setup. Rather than lament the past, we need to ensure that we are ruled properly by our elected representatives and are not subjected to any loot, sharp price hikes and other extortion-like corrupt practices. We cannot afford a hostile and hatred/fear-filled society that has the potential to make ours a strife-torn country when we have hostile neighbours like China and Pakistan.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Groundwork for 2024

Reference to ‘Weaponising imagined hurt’; there is no doubt that the current controversies are being deliberately created for building up a crescendo for the 2024 elections. The avenging crowds and their leaders might well succeed in this nefarious design, but they will have damaged the social fabric and cohesiveness of this vast nation, perhaps, for all times to come. History, one hopes, will not be kind to them.

MK BAJAJ, Zirakpur

Hindutva claims

I endorse the crux of ‘Weaponising imagined hurt’ that erasing signs of coexistence can lead to complete intolerance. But there can be no denying the fact that the upsurge in claims during the past three decades was only a reaction to excessive minority appeasement at the cost of Hindus by the earlier regimes. By amicably settling the Ayodhya imbroglio, the apex court assured the citizens that there was no cause for despair given its supremacy. In the Gyanvapi case too, the SC did not disappoint either party. Why can’t the mosque management, in mutual bonhomie, allow prayers at Maa Gauri Sthal to avoid litigation and cement our unity in diversity? Ideal places of worship ought to have a hybrid religious character. The need is to dissuade the likes of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi from vitiating the congenial atmosphere.

Lalit Bhardwaj, Panchkula

Exemplary punishment

Navjot Sidhu’s indiscreet act of being brutally rash with a senior citizen — mens rea being conspicuous — was unacceptable and such obnoxious behaviour of a VIP (very irritating person) deserved exemplary punishment. The Supreme Court has rendered a landmark verdict. Incidentally, Sidhu and controversies are synonymous. Even his own party distanced from him but he did his best to remain in the limelight by his vacuous rhetoric. His jail term reminds one of the adage, ‘Na Khuda mila, na visale sanam.’

BAKHSHI GURPRIT SINGH, JALANDHAR

GST structure

Apropos of ‘Fiscal federalism’, the court has held that both the Union and state governments have equal powers to make GST laws, and the recommendations of the council are not binding on them. This has sparked fears that individual states can start rejecting the council’s proposals that they do not agree with. Opposition-ruled states have welcomed the verdict as it empowers their rights. The non-binding nature could lead to the collapse of the GST structure. But the Centre should be more considerate towards states’ concerns and fiscal issues, especially in the case of non-NDA-ruled states. The council should also meet more frequently to develop the fiscal federalism in the right direction.

SANJAY CHOPRA, MOHALI

Quality work

It is surprising that in Mandi, a bridge built nearly 120 years ago during the British era is being demolished with great efforts, which speaks volumes about the quality of the material used. In current times, bridges and roads often get damaged or are washed away within a year of the construction. There is no dearth of quality and quantity of materials and budgetary allocations. The thing in short supply is honesty. Our colonial rulers had built many bridges, railways and roads which are still in use. Contractors cannot be solely held responsible for poor quality materials as they have to grease the palms of administrative machinery from top to bottom.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

